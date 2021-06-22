The Questions You Should've Been Asking Your Barber All Along

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Evan Malachosky discusses haircuts and hair care, and plenty of advice about both. After a year-plus of pandemic pause, many of us are heading back to the barber and may need a refresh on...how to do that confidently. More generally, hair is a sensitive, important topic, and getting yours to a place you're comfortable with and proud of can feel daunting.

Evan's advice is widely applicable – whether you're getting a cut for the first time in a while, doing something different, or want to finally find a style that you're happy with, he shares tips and terminology that'll empower you in your search, beginning with how to talk to your barber and/or ask them for guidance.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:04 – Why Is It So Difficult To Know What We Want from Our Hair?

03:35 – What Is the Key to Talking to Your Barber?

06:30 – Advice from Rob McMillen, co-owner of Mildred

09:45 – Hair Care Terminology You Need to Know

15:27 – Talk to Your Barber About What Bothers You About Your Hair

18:50 – What About Hair Types and Face Shapes?

23:25 – Should You Bring a Photo of Celebrity Haircuts to Your Appointment?

28:05 – Hair Maintenance Between Haircuts

34:16 – What Hair Styles Are Popular Now, and What Timeless Looks Should You Consider?

39:48 – Evan's Best Hair/Haircut Tip





Featured:



