Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

The Questions You Should've Been Asking Your Barber All Along

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twenty-Two – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
ev
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, Evan Malachosky discusses haircuts and hair care, and plenty of advice about both. After a year-plus of pandemic pause, many of us are heading back to the barber and may need a refresh on...how to do that confidently. More generally, hair is a sensitive, important topic, and getting yours to a place you're comfortable with and proud of can feel daunting.

Evan's advice is widely applicable – whether you're getting a cut for the first time in a while, doing something different, or want to finally find a style that you're happy with, he shares tips and terminology that'll empower you in your search, beginning with how to talk to your barber and/or ask them for guidance.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:04 – Why Is It So Difficult To Know What We Want from Our Hair?
  • 03:35 – What Is the Key to Talking to Your Barber?
  • 06:30 – Advice from Rob McMillen, co-owner of Mildred
  • 09:45 – Hair Care Terminology You Need to Know
  • 15:27 – Talk to Your Barber About What Bothers You About Your Hair
  • 18:50 – What About Hair Types and Face Shapes?
  • 23:25 – Should You Bring a Photo of Celebrity Haircuts to Your Appointment?
  • 28:05 – Hair Maintenance Between Haircuts
  • 34:16 – What Hair Styles Are Popular Now, and What Timeless Looks Should You Consider?
  • 39:48 – Evan's Best Hair/Haircut Tip


    Featured:

        Tips for Getting the Best Haircut This Summer

        How to Significantly Improve Your Hair in 90 Days

        Going to Cut Your Own Hair? Use These Barber-Approved Grooming Tools

        The 12 Best Shampoos for Men

        The 10 Best Conditioners for Men

        5 Tips for Getting by Without Your Barber

        Growing out Your Hair? Here’s How to Maintain It

        How to Find the Right Hair Products for Men

        The Best Hair Clippers for Men



        The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Buying Guides
        The Complete Buying Guide to Casio G-Shock Watches
        The 8 Common Types of Motorcycles You Should Know
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Best SUVs for Camping
        The Best USB-C Docking Stations for Remote Workers
        Wear Sandals, Show Off Your Socks
        The 9 Best Places to Order Groceries Online
        The Complete Buying Guide to Blueair Air Purifiers
        The Best Hunting Boots of 2021
        What to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife
        The 11 Best Gas Grills You Can Buy in 2021