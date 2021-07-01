How Personal Stories and Collaborations Inspire Burial Beer’s Craft Brews

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, we're joined by Burial Beer Founder and COO Doug Reiser, and Burial's Head Brewer, Alia Midoun, to learn about how Burial makes new beers. Not the physical brewing of beer, but the creative process of inventing an all-new beer recipe. Where does the initial inspiration come from? What factors are there to consider?

Doug and Alia talk about team collaboration, the craft beer boom that propelled Burial to success, and the concepts and stories (including a dead fish) that go into developing a new product. We also discuss the beer that Gear Patrol collaborated with Burial to make: it's an all-new lager called Pursuit.



Show Notes:

Navigation:

01:20 – How Does Burial Design a New Beer?

11:02 – How Alia Midoun's Latest Beer Came to Be

15:30 – How the Burial Team Decides What Works and What Doesn't

19:45 – Choosing Other Elements of a New Beer Recipe

22:45 – How Different Burial Staff Members Approach Beer

22:30 – How did Burial Navigate the Craft Beer Boom?

29:05 – How Alia Used the Craft Beer Boom to Inform Her Work

32:10 – Breaking Down the Burial x Gear Patrol Beer: "Pursuit" Lager

43:10 – Doug and Alia Recommend Their Favorite Burial Beers

Featured:

Burial Beer's Website

Visit Burial Beer's Forestry Camp in Asheville, NC

Burial Beer x Gear Patrol "Pursuit" Helles-Style Lager

Burial Beer x Gear Patrol "Pursuit" Beer Glass

