How Personal Stories and Collaborations Inspire Burial Beer’s Craft Brews

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
In this episode, we're joined by Burial Beer Founder and COO Doug Reiser, and Burial's Head Brewer, Alia Midoun, to learn about how Burial makes new beers. Not the physical brewing of beer, but the creative process of inventing an all-new beer recipe. Where does the initial inspiration come from? What factors are there to consider?
Doug and Alia talk about team collaboration, the craft beer boom that propelled Burial to success, and the concepts and stories (including a dead fish) that go into developing a new product. We also discuss the beer that Gear Patrol collaborated with Burial to make: it's an all-new lager called Pursuit.
Show Notes:
Navigation:
- 01:20 – How Does Burial Design a New Beer?
- 11:02 – How Alia Midoun's Latest Beer Came to Be
- 15:30 – How the Burial Team Decides What Works and What Doesn't
- 19:45 – Choosing Other Elements of a New Beer Recipe
- 22:45 – How Different Burial Staff Members Approach Beer
- 22:30 – How did Burial Navigate the Craft Beer Boom?
- 29:05 – How Alia Used the Craft Beer Boom to Inform Her Work
- 32:10 – Breaking Down the Burial x Gear Patrol Beer: "Pursuit" Lager
- 43:10 – Doug and Alia Recommend Their Favorite Burial Beers
Featured:
Visit Burial Beer's Forestry Camp in Asheville, NC
Burial Beer x Gear Patrol "Pursuit" Helles-Style Lager
Burial Beer x Gear Patrol "Pursuit" Beer Glass
14 Black-Owned and Black-Led Breweries You Should Know
The 22 Best Gifts to Get for a Beer Lover
The 6 Best Beers to Drink This Summer
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
15 Delicious IPAs You Can Buy Almost Anywhere
The 25 Beers You Need to Try Before You Die
The 12 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers You Can Drink in 2021
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.