What You Absolutely Need to Know Before Buying a Chef's Knife

In this episode, Editor Will Price joins to explain everything you should know before buying your first–or next–chef's knife. Will details the specifics, from steel types and blade shapes to maintenance and storage tips, ultimately ending with three of his top chef's knife recommendations.

Regardless of what you already know or think you might need, Will has advice and tips that'll come in handy when you're shopping around.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:00 – What You Need to KNow Before Buying a Chef's Knife

05:45 – Is There One Perfect Chef's Knife?

09:17 – Utility Knives vs. Chef's Knives, and Why You Shouldn't Purchase Knife Sets

12:50 – The Elements of a Chef's Knife You Need to Know

18:45 – Blade Materials: Stainless Steel vs. Carbon Steel (and Others)

27:32 – What Is Knife "Tang" and Why Does it Matter?

31:43 – Chef's Knife Handle Types

33:45 – Japanese vs. German Styles

37:36 – What Determines the "Quality" of a Knife?

39:11 – Knife Maintenance, Storage and Sharpening

48:55 – Will's Top Three Chef's Knife Recommendations

Featured:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

