What You Absolutely Need to Know Before Buying a Chef's Knife

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twenty-Six – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Will Price joins to explain everything you should know before buying your first–or next–chef's knife. Will details the specifics, from steel types and blade shapes to maintenance and storage tips, ultimately ending with three of his top chef's knife recommendations.

Regardless of what you already know or think you might need, Will has advice and tips that'll come in handy when you're shopping around.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:00 – What You Need to KNow Before Buying a Chef's Knife
  • 05:45 – Is There One Perfect Chef's Knife?
  • 09:17 – Utility Knives vs. Chef's Knives, and Why You Shouldn't Purchase Knife Sets
  • 12:50 – The Elements of a Chef's Knife You Need to Know
  • 18:45 – Blade Materials: Stainless Steel vs. Carbon Steel (and Others)
  • 27:32 – What Is Knife "Tang" and Why Does it Matter?
  • 31:43 – Chef's Knife Handle Types
  • 33:45 – Japanese vs. German Styles
  • 37:36 – What Determines the "Quality" of a Knife?
  • 39:11 – Knife Maintenance, Storage and Sharpening
  • 48:55 – Will's Top Three Chef's Knife Recommendations

    Featured:

    What's Really the Difference Between a $35 and $150 Chef's Knife?

    The Best Places to Buy Japanese Kitchen Knives Online

    Please Stop Storing Your Kitchen Knives in a Big Wood Block

    Every Serious Home Cook Needs a Japanese Chef’s Knife. Here Are the 8 Styles You Need to Know

    The Difference Between Japanese and German Knife Styles

    Bob Kramer Has Spent 25 Years Trying to Forge a Better Chef’s Knife

    This Is Our Place's Biggest Release Since Its Always Pan

    Jacques Pépin's Classic Omelette

    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

