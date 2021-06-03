Our Place, the folks behind the ever-popular Always Pan, know how to make good-looking cookware that actually performs well, too. Its newest release — indeed, Our Place's biggest launch since its flagship pan — keeps up with the brand's Instagrammable aesthetic while providing top-tier kitchen performance. Say hello to Our Place's new kitchen knives and cutting board.

Starting with Our Place's new knives, the brand released three essential styles: the chef's knife ($70), the serrated knife ($60) and the paring knife ($40). Each is a full-tang knife, which means the steel runs all the way though the length of the knife (basically Our Place didn't cut any corners in producing the blades). The handles are designed to encourage the pinch grip while cutting, which promotes stability while cutting and chopping while reducing wrist strain and fatigue.

They're also all available in the same shades that the Always Pan comes in, which makes them the perfect complement to the internet's favorite Instagram-worthy pan. The German-made stainless steel is comparable to that of legacy German knife brands like Zwiling or Wüsthof, but without the significant price hike. And if you cop the trio of knives ($145), you get a 15-percent discount.

Our Place

Also part of Our Place's launch is its double-sided walnut cutting board ($95), which serves as a food prep station as well as a serving board. One side has grooves along the perimeter to capture juices, while the other side is just a flat surface for a more streamlined look when used as a serving platter.

Head to Our Place's website now to check out the new knives and cutting board. If they're anything like the Always Pan, they'll probably sell out soon and you'll have to sign up for restock updates.

Price (Knife Trio): $145 | Price (Cutting Board): $95

SHOP NOW (KNIFE TRIO) | SHOP NOW (CUTTING BOARD)

