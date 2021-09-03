Will There Really Be Fully Autonomous "Robo-Taxis" in 2023?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Today we're talking about IKEA's new buy-back-for-store-credit program, which is being piloted in Pennsylvania as part of the company's "circular company" plan; Spotify's latest product and feature launches, including "Blend" and a partnership with Philips Hue lights; and the impending reality of autonomous taxis, heralded by Hyundai's Ioniq 5, due to hit streets in 2023.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

2:35 – IKEA Buy Back Program Being Piloted in Pennsylvania

22:05 – Spotify Adds a Ton of New Features, Expanding its Market Dominance

32:30 – Hyundai Debuts its Ioniq 5 Robo-Taxi, Due Out in 2023

