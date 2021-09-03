Today's Top Stories
Will There Really Be Fully Autonomous "Robo-Taxis" in 2023?

IKEA's new buy-back-for-store-credit program, Spotify's latest product and feature launches, and the impending reality of autonomous taxis.

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Today we're talking about IKEA's new buy-back-for-store-credit program, which is being piloted in Pennsylvania as part of the company's "circular company" plan; Spotify's latest product and feature launches, including "Blend" and a partnership with Philips Hue lights; and the impending reality of autonomous taxis, heralded by Hyundai's Ioniq 5, due to hit streets in 2023.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

2:35 – IKEA Buy Back Program Being Piloted in Pennsylvania

22:05 – Spotify Adds a Ton of New Features, Expanding its Market Dominance

32:30 – Hyundai Debuts its Ioniq 5 Robo-Taxi, Due Out in 2023

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

