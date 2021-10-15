The 31-mph VanMoof V Is the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
First, the VanMoof V: this new 31-mph, dual-motor electric bicycle is the brand's fastest eBike ever. How usable is a very fast electric bike, and who is the target customer? Then we discuss sunglasses made from a carbon-negative material called AirCarbon–yet another sustainable material meant to fight climate change. When will this and other climate change-fighting products make it into the mainstream? Finally, bad news about global supply chain delays and the subsequent shipping and availability issues affecting... everyone. We offer some tips and advice about how to find good deals as you start holiday shopping early in the hopes of making the season a smooth one.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
02:45 – VanMoof V eBike
21:10 – Covalent AirCarbon Sunglasses
33:36 – Supply Chain Issues and Holiday Shopping Tips
Featured and Related:
Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.