VanMoof Gave Its Red Dot Design Winning E-Bikes a Refresh

In 2020, won the prestigious Red Dot Award for design. Its X3 and S3 e-bikes were adored by jurors, who said that the line “impresses with a purist design that epitomizes the essence of a bicycle." We couldn't help but agree. Now, three years on, the brand has launched the successors of those two, the and , and they appear to be winners as well.

The X3 and S3, coming in at around $2,600, were, at the time, at the top of the price range for an e-bike focused on commuting. Prices have only risen as brands have added motors to carbon road bikes and full-suspension mountain bikes. In some cases, you're looking at $10,000 or more for an e-bike. Even VanMoof has launched two that will set you back almost $4,000. Given today's exorbitant pricing, we're excited to see the brand revisit the lower price point, especially with a few more years of R&D under its belt. (The new models are actually $100 less than the previous iterations.)

Get Where You Need to Go With Efficiency

Both bikes have a battery that can take you up to 87 miles on their most efficient setting, which translates to riding at a relatively easy 15 mph clip. There are, however, four power settings, which can push you up to 20 mph effortlessly, making you forget the machine you're riding is over 45 pounds — which is still pretty light for an e-bike in 2023. Need to move faster? Engage the brand's newest feature, TurboBoost, which gives you an instant kick, although that will contribute to some significant battery depletion. It all depends on what type of efficiency you desire.

Rest Easy Knowing Your Bike Is Protected

One of the most important features of a VanMoof is its clever anti-theft tech. With a built-in lock, tamper detection, location tracking and remote lockdown, thieves will have absolutely no joy — it won't work even if they manage to get away with it. In the odd case that they do, VanMoof has a plan. For a one-time payment of $375, you get access to the brand's Bike Hunters, who will track your machine down for you. If they don't find it, the bike will be replaced by VanMoof.

These bikes come in at a fair price point, have an undeniably stellar design and are packed with features you won't find on your average commuter. For that reason, we'd say that giving the S4 and X4 some serious consideration is worthwhile for anyone in the market for a quick, dynamic e-bike.

