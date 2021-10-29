The New 2022 Range Rover Is a $104,000 Design Statement On Wheels

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We start with a discussion of the Gear Patrol Winter Gear Awards, our new, highly curated list of cold-weather products that have earned the highest of marks over the past year. Then we discuss the new 2022 Range Rover: the gold-standard SUV has been redesigned and is full to the gills with tech and luxe features, but how do we feel about its opulence? Finally, the wildest watch we've seen in a hot minute– Urwerk has launched the UR-112 Aggregat, a very limited-edition and intensely expensive timepiece with a form factor unlike most anything else you'd even think to put on your wrist.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
03:56 – The Winter Gear Awards
25:23 – The 2022 Range Rover Is Expensive and Not "Beautiful
43:11 – Uwerk UR-112 Aggregat, a Wildly Weird New Watch
Featured and Related:
- The 2021 Winter Gear Awards: Full List of Winners
- The 2022 Range Rover Continues Land Rover's Legacy, But Forges Its Own Design Path – Gear Patrol
- Range Rover home page – Land Rover
- 2022 Range Rover Offers a BMW V-8 and Up to 523 HP – Road & Track
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is sleeker than ever yet even more capable – Road Show
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Revealed: Smoother Looks, All-Wheel Steering (w/video) – Motor1
- Why the New Range Rover Should Be the Best Driving Yet – Road & Track
- 2022 Range Rover Adds Third-Row Option, with Plug-In Hybrid to Come – Car and Driver
- A fully electric Range Rover is coming in 2024 – Road Show
- New 2022 Range Rover revealed – the Rolls Royce Cullinan’s nightmare reloaded – EVO India
- The Most Unique Watch for Men? This New Sci-Fi Stunner – Gear Patrol
- UR-112 “AGGREGAT” homepage – Urwerk
- Introducing The New URWERK UR-112 Aggregat – Monochrome
- Urwerk Unveils Limited Edition UR-112 Aggregat Watch – A Blog to Watch
- Analysis: new Urwerk UR-112 Aggregat – technical virtuosity takes center stage – Deployant
- Hands-On The Urwerk UR-1001 “TITAN” – Hodinkee
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.