The New 2022 Range Rover Is a $104,000 Design Statement On Wheels

We start with a discussion of the Gear Patrol Winter Gear Awards, our new, highly curated list of cold-weather products that have earned the highest of marks over the past year. Then we discuss the new 2022 Range Rover: the gold-standard SUV has been redesigned and is full to the gills with tech and luxe features, but how do we feel about its opulence? Finally, the wildest watch we've seen in a hot minute– Urwerk has launched the UR-112 Aggregat, a very limited-edition and intensely expensive timepiece with a form factor unlike most anything else you'd even think to put on your wrist.



Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

03:56 – The Winter Gear Awards

25:23 – The 2022 Range Rover Is Expensive and Not "Beautiful

43:11 – Uwerk UR-112 Aggregat, a Wildly Weird New Watch



