Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The New 2022 Range Rover Is a $104,000 Design Statement On Wheels

The Winter Gear Awards, Land Rover redesigns the Range Rover, Urwerk reveals a (strange) $275K watch

By Gear Patrol
pod
Courtesy
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We start with a discussion of the Gear Patrol Winter Gear Awards, our new, highly curated list of cold-weather products that have earned the highest of marks over the past year. Then we discuss the new 2022 Range Rover: the gold-standard SUV has been redesigned and is full to the gills with tech and luxe features, but how do we feel about its opulence? Finally, the wildest watch we've seen in a hot minute– Urwerk has launched the UR-112 Aggregat, a very limited-edition and intensely expensive timepiece with a form factor unlike most anything else you'd even think to put on your wrist.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

03:56 – The Winter Gear Awards

25:23 – The 2022 Range Rover Is Expensive and Not "Beautiful

43:11 – Uwerk UR-112 Aggregat, a Wildly Weird New Watch

Featured and Related:



    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From News & Product Releases
        New Fall 21 Drops: 8 Products Less Than $100
        Take This Step Before Reselling Your Apple Device
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Coolest Watch Releases in October 2021
        Polydrops's New Camping Trailer Can Go Off-Roading
        Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
        The All-New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Has Arrived
        Ford Leak Says Big Mustang Changes Are Coming Soon
        Toyota Could Be Developing Game-Changing EV Tech
        The Most Unique Watch for Men? This Sci-Fi Stunner
        The All-New Range Rover Forges Its Own Design Path