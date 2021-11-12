Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Think Great Coffee Costs Too Much? It's About to Get Way Worse

Have we passed the "EV inflection point?" Will the coffee bean crisis kill your caffeine supply? Who is Netflix Games made for?

By Gear Patrol
gera patrol podcast ep 47
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A new report from Ford says that most customers buying its new electric Lighting F-150 will be first-time EV buyers–we'll discuss whether or not we've reached the EV inflection point. Then, Martian ketchup and the urgent need for a more resilient coffee bean variety... did you know that your favorite drinkable drug is in danger and that Heinz is prepping for space-based farming? Then, Netflix Games comes to mobile Apple devices. What is Netflix Games, and will real gamers be interested in the service? Lastly, we each share products on our individual radars at the moment.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

03:06 – Ford F-150 Lightning: Are We Long-Last at an "EV Inflection Point"?

17:13 – The Coffee Bean Crisis: Why Cups of Joe Could Cost $20 Soon

37:08 – Netflix Games: Will Hardcore Gamers Go For It?

Featured and Related:


        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

            This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            More From News & Product Releases
            6 Outdoor Products with Unconventional Materials
            The Toyota Supra Could Finally Get a Stick in 2022
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            Will the Chevy Camaro Get a Corvette-Based Boost?
            Meet 2021's Menswear Designer of the Year
            Our Best Look Yet at the All-New Acura Integra
            Subaru Just Told Us More About its Newest SUV
            Shop Jil Sander and Uniqlo's Final Collab
            This One-Off Ferrari Is a Dream Come True
            Brands Are Going Vegan
            How to Get the Fastest Route in Google Maps