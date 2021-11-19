CLIP, Terminator 2 and Magic Resin: the Future of 3D Printing Is Here

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A Silicon Valley startup called Carbon has introduced the next 3D printing evolution with tech called continuous liquid interface production, or CLIP. The process utilizes a UV-light ray curable liquid and a semi-permeable glass membrane to very quickly form solid objects. This method of 3D printing is hugely fast and produces vastly superior end products: instead of printing rough shapes layer by layer over many hours, CLIP structures are pulled from shallow vats of resin almost like magic.

A profile on Carbon and Joseph DeSimone, the genius behind CLIP technology, appears in the latest issue of Gear Patrol Magazine, Issue 17: the Winter Preview. Former Gear Patrol Senior Staff Writer and current Managing Editor of Field Mag, Tanner Bowden, authored the story and joins today to talk about Carbon, CLIP, and the future implications of better 3D printing.

Show Notes:

Featured and Related:



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io