Win the Ultimate Holiday Gift Pack Worth Over $1,900

matador bag, ooni fyra 12 pizza oven, sardel carbon steel set, standard and strange boots, thrudark winter gear, twelve south airfly

The holiday season should be a time to slow down and enjoy family and friends. But stressing over crafting a wishlist – and finding that perfect gift for the friend who has everything – can tarnish those festive vibes. To help you keep the season on track and get gifting with ease, we teamed up with Matador, Standard & Strange, Sardel, Ooni, ThruDark and TwelveSouth to give you a chance to win the ultimate holiday gift pack worth over $1,900. From premium apparel to quality cookware and travel gear to tech, one lucky winner will start their holiday season with zero shopping stress.

Check out the full list of prizes and enter below for your chance to win.

The Prizes

    ENTER HERE

    Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from November 10, 2022-December 4, 2022, for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents and are 21 years of age or older as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Gear Patrol. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy.
