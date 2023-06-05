Today's Top Stories
1
Today’s Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
2
This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better
3
10 Things Apple Vision Pro Can Do (And 1 It Can't)
4
What's the Deal With All the Snoopy Watches?
5
Swap Four Wheels for Two On the Blue Ridge Parkway

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Win a Father’s Day Prize Package Worth Over $3,300

apollo wearable, ciele athletics elite technical running shirt and short set, cigar city brewing florida man inflatable hot tub, jacob bromwell 24k vermonter set, kevin's natural foods entree, snow peak alpha breeze tent, and gear patrol magazine
Gear Patrol Studios

Not sure what to get Dad this Father’s Day? Look no further. Whether he’s an outdoor gear lover, health enthusiast, or foodie, we have the gear you need to make this Father’s Day one he won’t forget. We teamed up with our friends at Apollo, Ciele Athletics, Cigar City Brewing, Jacob Bromwell, Kevin’s Natural Foods, and Snow Peak to give two lucky winners a chance to win one of two Father’s Day Prize packages worth over $3,300. There’s something here for every dad including premium camping gear, quality drinkware, must-have fitness apparel, and more.

Grand Prize (One Winner)


    Second Prize (Two Winners)

      ENTER HERE

      Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from June 5, 2023-June 25, 2023 for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents, and are 21 years of age or older, as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Gear Patrol. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Briefings
      Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
      Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
      Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
      These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of May
      Win a $200 Airbnb Gift Card
      Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
      Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
      Reimagine Breathable Innerwear with UNIQLO
      Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar