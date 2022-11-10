You’re Invited: Meet ATWATER founder Chris Salgardo at Hamilton & Adams

By Gear Patrol
hamilton and adam store with bear cub hat, banksy book and home blue tees
Hamilton & Adams

Kingston, New York-based boutique Hamilton & Adams offers a vast selection of stylish merchandise curated around the spirit of curiosity and adventure. The welcoming, rustic store is packed with the best in apparel, accessories and homegoods (and copies of Gear Patrol Magazine, of course). As of this November, Hamilton & Adams is now the exclusive specialty stockist of ATWATER skincare, and you're invited to celebrate with their team.

On Saturday, November 12, the Hamilton & Adams crew will host special guest Chris Salgardo, founder of ATWATER skincare, for a special in-store event. Get an inside POV into what drives the ATWATER brand, Salgardo’s own daily skincare routine and his favorite products from the line. The first 40 shoppers will receive a copy of Gear Patrol’s premium print journal with their purchase.

Learn More

The Details
November 12th, 12pm-4pm
32 John Street, Kingston, NY 12401

