Traveling for the Holidays? Here's Where to Find Our Print Magazine Near You
From local shops to airport lounges, here are some of the places where you can get your hands on Gear Patrol Magazine.
Traditional bookshops and quiet hotel lounges are some of the most perfect venues to discover new magazines. So, naturally, these are some of the places that stock Gear Patrol Magazine. Below, find a selection of our team's favorite spots to pick up, or simply sit down and read, your own copy — or head to the Gear Patrol Store to order it online.
Filson Flagships - NYC | Seattle
Our Style team calls Filson a great shop for the person who “appreciates traditional, rainy-season craftsmanship and lives a classy, outdoorsman lifestyle.”
876 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 | 1741 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
Hamilton and Adams - Kingston, NY
Based in the Hudson Valley, Hamilton & Adams has everything from apparel and skincare goods to homegoods and reading material.
32 John St, Kingston, NY 12401
Select Whole Foods Retailers
In addition to organic groceries and healthy snacks, Whole Foods offers a range of specialty and lifestyle magazines.
Find a Location
Above the Fold - Larchmont, CA
Customers love Above the Fold for its great selection of magazines, art zines, and great service.
226 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
Barnes & Noble - Countrywide
A bookstore chain with locations around the US that stocks books, music, magazines, in-store cafes and more.
Find a Location
Books a Million - Countrywide
A US-based chain that stocks not only books and magazines, but also tech, toys, graphic novels and more.
Find a Location
Casa Magazines - NYC
A beloved West Village newsstand filled with all sorts of magazines and an incredible knowledgeable staff.
22 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
City News - Chicago, IL
A Chicago favorite featuring thousands of magazines, from more mainstream titles to hard-to-find niche and indie magazines.
4018 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Coffee Table Mags - Germany
Coffee Table Mags is a magazine shop within two local coffee shops in Hamburg, Germany. Inside, you’ll find independent magazines, books, travel guides and more alongside quality coffee.
Wexstraße 28, 20355 Hamburg, Germany | Lehmweg 6, 20251 Hamburg, Germany
Heath Newsstand - San Francisco, CA
A hub inside Heath Ceramics featuring hard-to-find magazines, daily newspapers, treats, cards and local goods.
2900 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Hudson News
A travel hub staple for picking up magazines, books, gear and snacks for your trip.
Airports: ABQ | BOS | BTV | BWI | MDW | ORD | CLE | DEN | DSM | DTW | FLL | IAH | JFK | SNA | LGA | LAS | MHT | MIA | MOB | BNA | ONT | MCO | SFB | PHL | PIT | ROC | SIC | SEA } STL | YVR
Other Transportation: Newark Penn Station, New York Penn Station, Port Authority
McNally Jackson - NYC
One of our favorite independent bookstores with three locations in NYC. Aside from an impressive selection of books, journals and gifts, McNally Jackson hosts a variety of book clubs and events.
52 Prince St., New York, NY 10012 | 76 N 4th St Unit G, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Newsbreak - Swansea, MA | New Bedford, MA
Newsbreak prides itself on being a traditional newsstand with a range of magazines, books and trading cards for sale.
579 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy, Swansea, MA 02777 | 53 Popes Island, New Bedford, MA 02740
Readers World - Holland, MI
Readers World has been carrying books, magazines, newspapers, maps, puzzles and more for over fifty years.Pro tip: New York Times Bestseller books are always 20 percent off.
194 S. River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
Smoke Signals Newsstand - San Francisco, CA
Customers love Smoke Signals for its impressive selection of international magazines and great staff that remembers their regulars.
2223 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
American Express Centurion Lounges
Members-only airport lounges with everything from wi-fi and workspaces to signature cocktails and spa services. While you won't find the print magazine here at the moment, you'll find a special digital version offered only to AMEX Centurion Lounge guests.
DFW, HKG, IAH, LAS, LGA, PHL, MIA, SEA and SFO
Hasbrouck House - Stone Ridge, NY
A boutique hotel housed on 50 acres in the Hudson Valley.
3805 Main Street, Stone Ridge, NY 12484
Jen Library at SCAD - Savannah, GA
A former department-store-turned-educational resource center at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
201 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401
OTTO Car Club - Scottsdale, AZ
A members-only, automotive-based social club with a private club space, vehicle storage and a solid collection of magazines.
15550 North 78th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Motoring Club - Marina Del Rey, CA
A new members-only club for automotive enthusiasts based in LA and Santa Monica offering member events, vehicle storage, rentals, and more .
4112 Del Rey Ave, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Issuu
An online newsstand stocking digital editions of your favorite magazines, including Gear Patrol.
PressReader
A digital newspaper and magazine catalog available as a smartphone app, on JetBlue flights, in Four Seasons lounges and other locations.
Gear Patrol Store
Gear Patrol's online shop featuring subscriptions and single issue editions of Gear Patrol Magazine.