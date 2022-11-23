Traveling for the Holidays? Here's Where to Find Our Print Magazine Near You

Above the Fold - Larchmont, CA

Customers love Above the Fold for its great selection of magazines, art zines, and great service.

226 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004

Barnes & Noble - Countrywide

A bookstore chain with locations around the US that stocks books, music, magazines, in-store cafes and more.

Books a Million - Countrywide

A US-based chain that stocks not only books and magazines, but also tech, toys, graphic novels and more.

Casa Magazines - NYC

A beloved West Village newsstand filled with all sorts of magazines and an incredible knowledgeable staff.

22 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014

City News - Chicago, IL

A Chicago favorite featuring thousands of magazines, from more mainstream titles to hard-to-find niche and indie magazines.

4018 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Coffee Table Mags - Germany

Coffee Table Mags is a magazine shop within two local coffee shops in Hamburg, Germany. Inside, you’ll find independent magazines, books, travel guides and more alongside quality coffee.

Wexstraße 28, 20355 Hamburg, Germany | Lehmweg 6, 20251 Hamburg, Germany

Heath Newsstand - San Francisco, CA

A hub inside Heath Ceramics featuring hard-to-find magazines, daily newspapers, treats, cards and local goods.

2900 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Hudson News

A travel hub staple for picking up magazines, books, gear and snacks for your trip.

Airports: ABQ | BOS | BTV | BWI | MDW | ORD | CLE | DEN | DSM | DTW | FLL | IAH | JFK | SNA | LGA | LAS | MHT | MIA | MOB | BNA | ONT | MCO | SFB | PHL | PIT | ROC | SIC | SEA } STL | YVR

Other Transportation: Newark Penn Station, New York Penn Station, Port Authority



McNally Jackson - NYC

One of our favorite independent bookstores with three locations in NYC. Aside from an impressive selection of books, journals and gifts, McNally Jackson hosts a variety of book clubs and events.

52 Prince St., New York, NY 10012 | 76 N 4th St Unit G, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Newsbreak - Swansea, MA | New Bedford, MA

Newsbreak prides itself on being a traditional newsstand with a range of magazines, books and trading cards for sale.

579 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy, Swansea, MA 02777 | 53 Popes Island, New Bedford, MA 02740



Readers World - Holland, MI

Readers World has been carrying books, magazines, newspapers, maps, puzzles and more for over fifty years.Pro tip: New York Times Bestseller books are always 20 percent off.

194 S. River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423



Smoke Signals Newsstand - San Francisco, CA

Customers love Smoke Signals for its impressive selection of international magazines and great staff that remembers their regulars.

2223 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109

