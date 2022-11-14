Look up the word “risk” on thesaurus.com, and you’ll come across a somewhat surprising synonym: opportunity. We’re willing to bet that a number of the brands that cracked this GP100, our annual roundup of the most impressive products of the year, made that not-so-obvious leap.

Because where some might see a dangerous move, others see a chance to do something bold, innovative and different that changes the game. That’s particularly true of products that fittingly earned our Game Changer distinction. From adaptive ski apparel and animal-free whey protein to rule-breaking whiskey and a $260 timepiece that caused lines around the block, these releases emerged from makers who overcame fear to unleash bold new ideas on the marketplace. They stand proudly alongside a bevy of perfectly-executed items that squarely hit the mark.

How We Chose the Winners

Of course, arriving at such a distinguished directory hardly happens overnight. Our team discovers, samples and/or writes about hundreds of releases throughout the year. We travel the globe, attending trade shows, talking with experts and doing our own independent research and testing, from runways to highways, back rooms to the backcountry and everywhere in between. Then we conduct multiple rounds of meetings to nominate promising candidates, debate like hell and gradually come to agreement on the most deserving products.

The Schedule

Throughout this week, we’ll be unveiling those forward-thinking, praise-worthy selections to you across our eight core categories. Check back each day as we showcase the best of the best and celebrate those moments when stars aligned, risk was rewarded and dreams became reality.