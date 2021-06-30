Today's Top Stories
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
These Leather Boots Were Built for the Outback
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
Yeti’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Were the Most Popular Products of June 2021

Of all the products GP readers bought in June, these 10 stood out above the rest.

By Will Porter
Courtesy

Summer is in full swing now and the most popular products of the month certainly reflect the changing of the season. Everyone obviously wants to get out and about, judging by high numbers of grills, hiking boots and some of our favorite sandals being sought out. If you're eager to embrace the heat of summer and experience the outdoors again, scroll down to check out the most popular products of June 2021.

1 Birkenstock Arizona
END
$75 AT END CLOTHING

This icon has shown that it is not losing any steam this summer. 

2 Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive
Huckberry
$95 AT HUCKBERRY

A solid sale this month put this one into the top 10. 

3 Performance Char-Broil 3-Burner Grill
Wayfair
$308 AT WAYFAIR

Another month at the top of the list for this grill from Char-Broil

4 Ten Thousand Interval Short
Courtesy
$58 AT TEN THOUSAND

One of our absolute favorite workout shorts, these are ready for anything. 

5 Theragun PRO
Theragun
$599 AT THERAGUN

Recover quickly and efficiently with this percussion massager. 

6 ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
Courtesy
$69 AT THERMOWORKS

A closeout deal on this thermometer has kept it in the hot seat all month. 

7 Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2.0
Adidas
$220 AT ADIDAS

The second generation of one of Adidas' most popular running shoes ever. 

8 Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring
Apple
$13 AT APPLE

You've got to hold your new AirTag somehow. 

9 Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX
Courtesy
$165 AT REI

Our pick for the best hiking boots you can buy this summer. 

10 Flint and Tinder Lightweight Stretch Chinos
Huckberry
$128 AT HUCKBERRY

These lightweight chinos are perfect for summer. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
