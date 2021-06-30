Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Were the Most Popular Products of June 2021
Of all the products GP readers bought in June, these 10 stood out above the rest.
Summer is in full swing now and the most popular products of the month certainly reflect the changing of the season. Everyone obviously wants to get out and about, judging by high numbers of grills, hiking boots and some of our favorite sandals being sought out. If you're eager to embrace the heat of summer and experience the outdoors again, scroll down to check out the most popular products of June 2021.
A solid sale this month put this one into the top 10.
Another month at the top of the list for this grill from Char-Broil
One of our absolute favorite workout shorts, these are ready for anything.
A closeout deal on this thermometer has kept it in the hot seat all month.
The second generation of one of Adidas' most popular running shoes ever.
These lightweight chinos are perfect for summer.