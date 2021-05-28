Today's Top Stories
These Were the Most Popular Products of May 2021

Of all the products GP readers bought in May, these 10 stood out above the rest.

style
Courtesy

May brings the dawn of a new summer, which in 2021, could mean one of the most exciting summers of all time thanks to high vaccination rates and the promise of actually being able to high-five your friends again. Along with the excitement of warm weather come myriad sales and new product drops all geared toward the season ahead. Some of us were picking up a new grill for Memorial Day cookouts and others were copping a new pair of shoes for summer running plans. Regardless of what was being shopped for, these were the top 10 most popular products among GP readers in May.

Comply Foam Apple AirPods Pro 2.0 Earbud Tips
Amazon
Comply amazon.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

Apparently, the actual earbud tips just aren't comfortable. 

Hoka One One Clifton 7 Shoes
Hoka One One
Hoka One One hokaoneone.com
$103.99
SHOP NOW

On sale for most of the month thanks to the imminent Clifton 8, the Clifton 7, a perfectly good shoe, has been selling like crazy. 

Performance Char-Broil 3-Burner Grill
Wayfair
Char-Broil wayfair.com
$299.99
SHOP NOW

Grilling season is upon us. 

Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks
thermoworks.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW

With grilling season comes the need to monitor your meats. 

The Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place fromourplace.com
$145.00
SHOP NOW

The internet's favorite pan shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to a big sale that lasted almost all month. 

Theragun PRO
Theragun
Theragun theragun.com
$599.00
SHOP NOW

Warm weather means more workouts. More workouts means more recovery.  

Nomad Rugged Pet Tag
Nomad
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Keeping track of your best friend is important. 

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair, Licorice
Amazon
Steelcase amazon.com
$415.00
$352.75 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Readers agree, if you're going to get an office chair, just get this. 

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO
Amazon
Belkin amazon.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

Keeping your phone charged while staying hands-free? Do it. 

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen
gpen.com
$69.95
SHOP NOW

This is the most popular vape out of all the ones we've covered. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
