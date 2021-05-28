These Were the Most Popular Products of May 2021

May brings the dawn of a new summer, which in 2021, could mean one of the most exciting summers of all time thanks to high vaccination rates and the promise of actually being able to high-five your friends again. Along with the excitement of warm weather come myriad sales and new product drops all geared toward the season ahead. Some of us were picking up a new grill for Memorial Day cookouts and others were copping a new pair of shoes for summer running plans. Regardless of what was being shopped for, these were the top 10 most popular products among GP readers in May.