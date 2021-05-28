Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Were the Most Popular Products of May 2021
Of all the products GP readers bought in May, these 10 stood out above the rest.
May brings the dawn of a new summer, which in 2021, could mean one of the most exciting summers of all time thanks to high vaccination rates and the promise of actually being able to high-five your friends again. Along with the excitement of warm weather come myriad sales and new product drops all geared toward the season ahead. Some of us were picking up a new grill for Memorial Day cookouts and others were copping a new pair of shoes for summer running plans. Regardless of what was being shopped for, these were the top 10 most popular products among GP readers in May.
Apparently, the actual earbud tips just aren't comfortable.
On sale for most of the month thanks to the imminent Clifton 8, the Clifton 7, a perfectly good shoe, has been selling like crazy.
Grilling season is upon us.
With grilling season comes the need to monitor your meats.
The internet's favorite pan shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to a big sale that lasted almost all month.
Warm weather means more workouts. More workouts means more recovery.
Readers agree, if you're going to get an office chair, just get this.
Keeping your phone charged while staying hands-free? Do it.
This is the most popular vape out of all the ones we've covered.