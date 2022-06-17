Our Favorite Beach Cars: Drop the Top on these 3 Ideal Convertibles

Beaches and convertibles. Obviously.
Editor's Note: The beach. She beckons. Heed the call this summer, but first make sure your vehicle of choice is beach-approved. In this limited series, we'll reveal our favorite beach cars; in this edition, drop tops that are perfect for sun worshippers.
Convertible; noun. Definition: 1) an automobile with a detachable roof. 2) the perfect summer car.
Does it really count as a trip to the beach if you can’t feel the wind in your hair? The convertible has earned its place as an icon of American auto engineering because it goes hand in hand with the effortless cool of summer afternoons on the water. We’ve put together a list of the best convertibles of 2022 for those weekends when the only thing you want to do is roll down the top and feel the ocean mist.
For a weekend at Miami Beach, look no further than the MX5. The Mazda Miata has been one of the best-selling convertibles in history, and for good reason. They’re nimble, sleek, and most notably, they have all the panache of a convertible without breaking the bank. The MX5 is a modern car with the stylings of a classic 60s convertible, whether you're looking at a classic NA Miata, the original, or a modern example. Find a pristine MX-5 from the turn of the millennium and you'll likely also find a huge bargain.
Also consider: Toyota MR2 Spyder, Audi TT Mk1
Further reading: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying the Original Mazda Miata
Heading to the Hamptons for the weekend? The Porsche 911 was practically built to offer drivers an exhilarating ride on winding back roads. Few cars have been around almost unchanged in design for 50 years; the 911 is one of them because of its classic, almost Bond-era luxury styling, and its unparalleled handling, thanks to a rear engine. Right now, despite their styling underwhelming enthusiasts at the time, 996-era 911s (1997-2006) are picking up in value but can still be had for reasonable prices.
Also consider: Chevrolet Corvette convertible, Mercedes-Benz SL-500
Further reading: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying the "Unloved" Porsche 911 996
It’s hard to imagine a more iconic American convertible than this. The Mustang was the OG pony car, the one that started it all. The 2022 GT has the styling and performance of a muscle car, with a rare four-seat option. The Mustang’s supercharged Shelby upgrade makes it the perfect convertible for a summer road trip to Daytona. Base convertible models feature an efficient and very potent, 310-horsepower, 350 lb-ft EcoBoost engine – yet still ring in at just $33,0000.
Also consider: Chevrolet Camaro, BMW Z4
Further reading:The Ford Mustang EcoBoost HPP Review: The Boost Is Loose