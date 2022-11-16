A Luxury Outdoor Recliner Built for Outdoor Snoozing and Stargazing

Reimagine camp furniture with NEMO Equipment’s Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair.

By Gear Patrol Studios
a group of people camping using backcountry nemo equipment stargaze luxury recliner camp chair
Backcountry

While most camp chairs are made only to keep you propped up around a bright, roaring campfire, NEMO's newest release shines in the dark – figuratively, that is. The Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair ($250) is designed for lushly lounging beneath a starry night sky (or snoozing after a demanding hike into camp). Clever engineering results in an intuitive, automatic recline mechanism: with a "simple shift in weight," the Luxury Recliner provides a perfect repose. Constructed from durable, breathable and water-resistant mesh fabric, the chair weighs in at just seven pounds thanks to a minimal aluminum frame, and it folds down in seconds to pack into its own padded carrying case. It’s even equipped with an adjustable headrest so you can wish on shooting stars without straining your neck. Of course, a cup holder and zippered pocket provide added storage and facilitate the enjoyment of your favorite brew all night long. So the next time you find yourself preparing for an overnight camping trip, don’t over planet – grab Nemo's Stargaze, sit back and relax.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

