This Simple, Upgraded Electric Toothbrush Will Change Your Routine for the Better

Meet Quip’s most eco-friendly electric toothbrush yet.

By Gear Patrol Studios
quip rechargeable smart electric toothbrush
Quip

Quip has taken all the best features from its original toothbrush and packed them into a new – 85 percent reusable – rechargeable model. On top of that, fans can say goodbye to messy charging docks and wires, as a single charge can last up to three months. The new Rechargeable Smart Electric Toothbrush ($50) delivers sensitive sonic vibrations to your teeth and gums for a better clean. An automatic two-minute timer helps you make the most of your routine: every 30 seconds, the brush will pulse so you can shift to a different quadrant. The brush's replaceable brush heads easily pop on and off making maintenance even smoother. Fans can also track (and optimize) their oral health routine thanks to the brush's Bluetooth-compatible smart motor. This is all thanks to the fact that the motor links up to the Quip app, where fans can earn rewards and prizes. So if you’re looking for a better, smarter clean, bring home Quip’s Rechargeable Smart Electric Toothbrush today.

Price: From $50

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick