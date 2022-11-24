In These adidas Ultraboost 22s, COLD.RDY Tech Promises Better, Drier Winter Running

Designed for stability and comfort in cold, wet weather, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 runner provides performance in gross winter conditions.

By Gear Patrol Studios
adidas ultraboost 22 cold rdy 2 shoes
Adidas

adidas has given runners a new reason –or, perhaps, no excuse – to brave the coldest and slushiest of streets. Part of the brand’s expansive Ultraboost 22 collection, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 integrates COLD.RDY tech, and promises stable – and, most importantly, drier – winter running. A Continental Wintergrip rubber outsole is specially engineered to ensure added traction in cold, wet conditions and breathable COLD.DRY lining keeps feet warm on your coldest runs. The addition of winter-proof elements hasn't diminished performance – COLD.RDY 2.0s feature adidas' top-tier running tech throughout: "hundreds of BOOST capsules fused together to guarantee better energy return." That BOOST midsole cushioning is paired with a Linear Energy Push system for a stable, responsive ride and an upper made with 50 percent recycled content. It may be cold and dark out there, but there's no reason to compromise training during winter months. Bring home a pair of COLD.RDY Ultraboost 22 (and make sure your other cold weather running gear is up to snuff) and keep moving all season long.

Price: $210

SHOP NOW

