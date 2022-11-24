In These adidas Ultraboost 22s, COLD.RDY Tech Promises Better, Drier Winter Running

adidas has given runners a new reason \u2013or, perhaps, no excuse \u2013 to brave the coldest and slushiest of streets. Part of the brand\u2019s expansive Ultraboost 22 collection, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 integrates COLD.RDY tech , and promises stable \u2013 and, most importantly, drier \u2013 winter running. A Continental Wintergrip rubber outsole is specially engineered to ensure added traction in cold, wet conditions and breathable COLD.DRY lining keeps feet warm on your coldest runs. The addition of winter-proof elements hasn't diminished performance \u2013 COLD.RDY 2.0s feature adidas' top-tier running tech throughout: "hundreds of BOOST capsules fused together to guarantee better energy return." That BOOST midsole cushioning is paired with a Linear Energy Push system for a stable, responsive ride and an upper made with 50 percent recycled content. It may be cold and dark out there, but there's no reason to compromise training during winter months. Bring home a pair of COLD.RDY Ultraboost 22 (and make sure your other cold weather running gear is up to snuff) and keep moving all season long. Price: $210 SHOP NOW