Stave off the Chill with This Cold Weather Running Gear

When we think of running in the winter, one of the first words to come to mind is perseverance. While any time is a good time to set personal bests and set lofty fitness goals, winter is largely about enduring anything the weather forecast throws our way. Often, just stepping out the front door is the biggest battle.



Once you do, though, one of the keys to getting the job done in the coldest months is simply being prepared and having the right stuff for the job. Whether you're on the road, track or trail, having the right cold-weather running gear will make all the difference, ensuring that you're comfortable and safe — keeping your mind off the discomfort and on the road ahead. Running is hard enough, you don't want to be thinking about how numb your thighs are the whole time.

Lucky for all of us winter warriors, there are more options than ever when it comes to finding high-quality running gear for the coldest days of the year. You'll find everything from coffee-charcoal-infused thermal shorts to gaiters to weatherproof shoes and jackets, meaning that come rain, sleet or snow (or just low temperatures), you'll be able to get the most from your time spent on the move.