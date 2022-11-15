Today's Top Stories
Stave off the Chill with This Cold Weather Running Gear

Just because it's cold, doesn't mean you have to stop running. Throw on some of this gear and running in the cold will become downright fun.

By Will Porter
man running
Tracksmith

When we think of running in the winter, one of the first words to come to mind is perseverance. While any time is a good time to set personal bests and set lofty fitness goals, winter is largely about enduring anything the weather forecast throws our way. Often, just stepping out the front door is the biggest battle.

Once you do, though, one of the keys to getting the job done in the coldest months is simply being prepared and having the right stuff for the job. Whether you're on the road, track or trail, having the right cold-weather running gear will make all the difference, ensuring that you're comfortable and safe — keeping your mind off the discomfort and on the road ahead. Running is hard enough, you don't want to be thinking about how numb your thighs are the whole time.

Lucky for all of us winter warriors, there are more options than ever when it comes to finding high-quality running gear for the coldest days of the year. You'll find everything from coffee-charcoal-infused thermal shorts to gaiters to weatherproof shoes and jackets, meaning that come rain, sleet or snow (or just low temperatures), you'll be able to get the most from your time spent on the move.

Satisfy
Satisfy CoffeeThermal 8-Inch Shorts
Satisfy
Now 10% off
$190 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

If you like to wear shorts year-round, these thermal ones from Satisfy are fit for the task. Made with Satisfy's signature ripstop Tech-Silk outer and coffee-charcoal infused fibers, these are naturally heat-retentive, antibacterial and odor resistant.

Tracksmith
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer
Tracksmith
$88 AT TRACKSMITH

Made with one of the best materials on the planet, merino wool, the Brighton base layer is made to keep you warm all winter, whether you're using it as a true base layer under another shirt or a jacket or just want to wear it alone (we recommend pairing it with the Satisfy CloudMerino tee below).

Vuori Clothing
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
$89 AT VUORI

Sometimes lounging and running go hand-in-hand. For those times, we reach for the Vuori Sunday joggers. These buttery sweats are suited for chilly rest days, whether that means going for a recovery run or just recovering on the couch.

Tracksmith
Tracksmith NDO Downeaster Jacket
Tracksmith
$188 AT TRACKSMITH

Tracksmith took its excellent Downeaster jacket and added wind-blocking panels on the front and upper back, keeping the chilliest of breezes off your skin while letting your arms and lower back breathe.

Patagonia
Patagonia Houdini Jacket
Patagonia
$99 AT PATAGONIA

The Patagonia Houdini is a great shell for running, and a great all-rounder, to boot. Keep this thing close by when the weather is changing and you'll never get caught out in the cold.

Saucony
Saucony Snowdrift 2.0 Jacket
Saucony
Now 36% off
$105 AT SAUCONY

For the toughest of days, you won't regret breaking out the puffer. Filled with Primaloft Black insulation, you'll be supremely warm, while stretchy fleece panels on the sides keep you cool if you start to overheat.

District Vision
District VIsion Lono Stretch-Jersey Tights
Mr Porter
$145 AT MR PORTER

The mindfulness running gurus at District Vision have taken their talents beyond performance eyewear and added a bunch of performance apparel to the DV offering, including these purple tights perfect for wearing alone or under a pair of shorts in the winter.

District Vision
District Vision Brown Puja Mesh-Trimmed Recycled Shell Jacket
Mr Porter
$475 AT MR PORTER

Insulated, waterproof and windproof? This jacket from DV is the whole package — you'll probably find yourself wearing it when you're not running just as often as when you're hitting the road.

Satisfy
Satisfy Hand-dyed CloudMerino T-Shirt
Satisfy
$240 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

When you think of winter running you probably don't think of t-shirts, but this CloudMerino tee from Satisfy is a shirt you'll be reaching for before every single run, whether it's just a baselayer or thrown on over a long-sleeve.

Bombas
Bombas Merino Wool Running Calf Socks
Bombas
$24 AT BOMBAS

Don't forget about your toes, they'll be chilly, too. Opt for some Merino wool socks in a neutral gray color that won't get too dirty if you're hitting the trail or find yourself splashing through city streets.

Patagonia
Patagonia Lightweight Merino Performance Crew Socks
Patagonia
$17 AT PATAGONIA

Also made from Merino wool, these socks from Patagonia not only boast performance fabric but a damn cool vintage vibe, as well.

Lululemon
Lululemon Cold Terrain Run Gloves
Lululemon
$42 AT LULULEMON

Forgetting to wear gloves is a mistake you'll never want to make twice. Once your fingertips start to hurt, it's all you'll think about. Plus, they're an easy way to add some hi-viz to your kit.

Sealskinz
Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Ultra Grip Knitted Glove
Amazon
$55 AT AMAZON

Did I say hi-viz? The Sealskinz All Weather gloves might be the epitome. These cozy knit gloves feature a waterproof middle layer, keeping your hands warm and dry on the worst days.

CLXCBeanie
CLXCBeanie – Century – Caralatte
Ciele
$40 AT CIELEATHLETICS.COM

We lose about 75% of our body heat from our heads, so to say a beanie is a must-have is an understatement. Even on milder days, it's not a bad idea to keep a beanie on just to be safe. Ciele makes some of our favorites for running.

Tracksmith
Tracksmith Brighton Neck Warmer
Tracksmith
$48 AT TRACKSMITH

Keeping your neck warm and your mouth covered is a must on cold days — breathing the cold air in subzero temps can be the worst part of a winter run. Tracksmith's neck warmer is made from Merino wool and features a contour around the bridge of the nose for a secure fit.

Smartwool
Smartwool Intraknit 200 Gaiter
Backcountry
Now 32% off
$34 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

Smartwool 3D-mapped the fit of this Merino wool gaiter, resulting in a fit that feels like it was custom-made for you. Smartwool knows the cold.

Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield Weatherized Running Shoes
Nike
Now 14% off
$120 AT NIKE

The Nike Pegasus is one of the most popular shoes in Nike's running arsenal, and the brand has stepped it up a notch, adding winter protection to keep your feet dry.

Hoka
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes
REI
$140 AT REI

One of the most popular and well-reviewed trail runners around, the Hoka Challenger is a go-to shoe when things get messy in the winter. Whether you're hitting the trail or need some extra traction in the street, this is an ideal pick.

Black Diamond
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Backcountry
$40 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Due to the low-light conditions often found in winter, seeing, and being seen, is of the utmost importance. This is our pick for the best headlamp around, and you'll be happy you have it in the early mornings or late evenings when you're running in the dark.

Nathan
Nathan Terra Fire 400 RX Hand Torch
Nathan
$60 AT NATHAN.COM

If you don't want to wear a headlamp, this handheld torch from Nathan is a great option. Thanks to a strap you don't have to actually "hold" onto it and 400 lumens will keep every tree root or sidewalk crack well lit.

