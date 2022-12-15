This Wearable Is Proven to Help You Relax, Sleep, Focus and Recover Better

Don’t fear stress – snap on the Apollo and learn to rise above it.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing apollo neuro watch
Apollo Neuro

The Apollo Wearable™ is designed to help improve your body’s resilience to stress so you can relax, sleep, focus, recover and feel better. It’s a new "wellness wearable" that's safe, non-invasive and appropriate for both adults and children. Designed to be worn on your wrist, ankle or as a clip attached to your clothing, the rechargeable, app-controlled device calms you down using silent, soothing touch therapy. The Apollo Neuro team calls the device a "wearable hug" that is purpose-built to strengthen and rebalance the autonomic nervous system. Developed by neuroscientists and physicians, the Apollo Wearable has been tested in multiple clinical trials and real-world studies and is proven to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key biometric of stress resilience. In fact, according to a recent sleep study, consistent Apollo wearable users achieved an extra 30 minutes of high-quality sleep per night. So if you’re looking for an easy way to address and soothe holiday (or daily) stress, snag this revolutionary device today – Gear Patrol readers receive an exclusive $40 off discount at checkout.

Price: $399 (before discount)

SHOP NOW

