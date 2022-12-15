The Apollo Wearable \u2122 is designed to help improve your body\u2019s resilience to stress so you can relax, sleep, focus, recover and feel better. It\u2019s a new "wellness wearable" that's safe, non-invasive and appropriate for both adults and children. Designed to be worn on your wrist, ankle or as a clip attached to your clothing, the rechargeable, app-controlled device calms you down using silent, soothing touch therapy. The Apollo Neuro team calls the device a "wearable hug" that is purpose-built to strengthen and rebalance the autonomic nervous system. Developed by neuroscientists and physicians, the Apollo Wearable has been tested in multiple clinical trials and real-world studies and is proven to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key biometric of stress resilience. In fact, according to a recent sleep study, consistent Apollo wearable users achieved an extra 30 minutes of high-quality sleep per night. So if you\u2019re looking for an easy way to address and soothe holiday (or daily) stress, snag this revolutionary device today \u2013 Gear Patrol readers receive an exclusive $40 off discount at checkout . Price: $399 (before discount) SHOP NOW