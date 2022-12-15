Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
CAKE has unveiled Kibb, a "semi-autonomous" electric ATV purpose-built for regenerative farming needs. The four-wheeler is designed to handle light agricultural tasks autonomously while leaving "minimal impact" on delicate ecosystems. In a world where large-scale agricultural machines contribute heavily to global greenhouse gas emissions, CAKE emphasizes that the Kibb could be the lower-impact solution teams are looking for. Additionally, the modular body will have different attachment points where teams can latch accessories, and the vehicle will also be able to act as a mobile power station. The brand hopes to bring the battery-powered ATV into production by 2025, and it seems like an exciting move in the right direction.
Today we’re taking a look at an ‘avante-garde timepiece,’ canvas hoodie and sporty chef’s knife. This is Today in Gear.
H. Moser & Cie. has just launched the Endeavour Centre Seconds Genesis ($29,217), an "avant-garde timepiece" that is used to access the new "Moser universe," an immersive metaverse space where owners can explore the history of the brand and "meet the Moser team in a new dimension." To access the space, fans can scan the QR code engraved inside the sapphire glass across the watch’s dial. The bezel and crown come in 3D-printed titanium, and the case is in micro-blasted steel. The release is limited to 50 units and will be followed by two more watches in the brand’s new triptych collection.
Dickies’ Hooded Bomber Jacket ($140) is made with sturdy brushed cotton duck canvas. Inside, it’s lined with high-pile fleece and features a cozy jersey-lined hood. Two hidden interior pockets easily stow EDC, and durable, metal-rivet-adorned pockets on the front of the jacket. Available in black or brown, the jacket just launched as part of the brand’s Heritage Canvas Collection, which offers a wide range of durable winter-ready styles.
Veark just launched a smaller, 16-inch version of its CK20. The new CK16 Chef’s Knife ($180) is drop-forged from a single piece of steel in Solingen, Germany, and is inspired by the idea that "a knife is a tool." As such, its handle was specially designed to address the way professional chefs hold their knives: famously "wrench-inspired," the handle allows the user to slide their thumb onto the blade for a more stable hold. Fully symmetrical and built for right or left-handed chefs, this knife will make a remarkable gift for anyone.
The Second Edition of The Impossible Collection of Watches ($995) just dropped – it’s a book you can spend hours poring over. British historian and journalist Nicholas Foulkes has selected and profiled the 100 "breakthrough timepieces developed since the advent of the twentieth century." A great gift for budding horologists and full of inspiration for avid collectors, this comprehensive history includes illustrations from brands like Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Richard Mille and Rolex.