Finally a Quality Suit That Wont Break the Bank

Spier and Mackay Red Label suits deliver style and quality while fighting inflation costs.

By Gear Patrol Studios
spier and mackay red label suits
Spier & Mackay

A quality suit that won't break the bank is finally here. Spier & Mackay originally set out to develop the Red Label based on feedback from groomsmen who didn't want to spend a fortune for a suit they only wear once. By working closely with fabric suppliers, trimming suppliers, and a long-time manufacturing contact, they were able to achieve a quality half-canvas suit for less. The result is a good-looking, high-quality suit for under $300. Whether you are in a few weddings this summer or need something in your closet for that once-a-year business meeting, the Red Label is the perfect option for you.

SHOP NOW

