The Only EDC Knife You Need

There is a reason this is the go-to knife for the military, first responders, and defense carry users. Easy to carry and fast opening, the F1 Alpha is a hard and rugged knife capable of the most challenging environments. The knife is equipped with a highly functional 3.1\u201d titanium-treated D2 steel blade coated in titanium for high wear resistance and hardness and sharpness. Plus, with an ergonomic G10 and Carbon Fiber handle, this knife ensures superior strength comfort and grip when you need it most. Tekto is offering GP readers 15 percent off with code GEAR15 below. Price: $ 140 $118 SHOP NOW