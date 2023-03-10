Make the Boston Scally Cap Your Go-To Hat

The original scally cap that covers Boston and beyond.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing a scally hat
Boston Scally Co

Boston Scally Co. aims to give all fans — not just those from Boston — the opportunity to own a high-quality, proper-fitting scally cap. The historic design represents a larger blue collar mentality and culture, and the brand now offers hundreds of designs to choose from. Slap one on and it'll pull your whole look together in seconds. The signature model comes in six different sizes so you can ensure it fits comfortably, and is made with a sleek wool and poly blend. This classic cap will transform your daily style, and give you a perfect way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day – and beyond. Plus, Gear Patrol readers can receive 15 percent off the brand’s Bestsellers with code 'STPATS15'. So if you’re looking for a sporty new hat, look no further than Boston Scally Co.

Price: $52

SHOP NOW

