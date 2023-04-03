The Ooni Volt 12 is about to transform your pizza game. The device boasts a generous 13-inch cooking area so you can stretch your crust, and offers a wide range of temperature, time and balance controls. As a result, you can easily customize the texture and bake time on each pie. Plus, thanks to a special \u2018Boost Function,\u2019 fans can speed up pizza-making by quickly getting the baking stone back to your preferred cooking temperature between each use. That said, the device is also already equipped to reach 850 degrees Fahrenheit and cook pizzas in just 90 seconds . Thanks to smart, built-in carry handles, the Volt 12 is also extremely portable. It\u2019s prepared for indoor or outdoor use thanks to a weather-resistant, powder-coated carbon steel shell. So if you\u2019ve been looking for an intuitive pizza oven, look no further than the Ooni Volt 12. Price: $999 SHOP NOW