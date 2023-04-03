Meet the Indoor-Outdoor Pizza Oven of Your Dreams

Cook your favorite pizza in 90 seconds flat.

By Gear Patrol Studios
ooni volt 12 pizza oven
Ooni

The Ooni Volt 12 is about to transform your pizza game. The device boasts a generous 13-inch cooking area so you can stretch your crust, and offers a wide range of temperature, time and balance controls. As a result, you can easily customize the texture and bake time on each pie. Plus, thanks to a special ‘Boost Function,’ fans can speed up pizza-making by quickly getting the baking stone back to your preferred cooking temperature between each use. That said, the device is also already equipped to reach 850 degrees Fahrenheit and cook pizzas in just 90 seconds.

Thanks to smart, built-in carry handles, the Volt 12 is also extremely portable. It’s prepared for indoor or outdoor use thanks to a weather-resistant, powder-coated carbon steel shell. So if you’ve been looking for an intuitive pizza oven, look no further than the Ooni Volt 12.

Price: $999

SHOP NOW

