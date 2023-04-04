Luminox Just Dropped the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic

Dotted with unique carbon fibers, you'll want to bring this ultra-durable watch on every adventure.

By Gear Patrol Studios
luminox watch
Luminox

For over 30 years, Luminox has proudly partnered with the Navy SEALs. Now, the new Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series pays homage to that time-tested relationship by offering a durable, adventure-ready timepiece in two different colors. These colors — green and steel gray — arrive on matching cut-to-fit rubber straps. Meanwhile, the 45 mm case is made of ultra-light weight CARBONOX™+, a high-performance carbon long bar compound. The CARBONOX™+ imparts a modern, distinctive gray to every version of this watch and helps build an ultra-strong watch case (with added shock and scratch resistance). The watch is powered by a Swiss Automatic SELLITA SW 220-1 Movement, which is displayed through a see-through exhibition case back. Of course, in classic Luminox fashion, the watch is also weather-tough, extremely water-resistant, legible and luminous.

Price: $1,195

SHOP NOW

