For over 30 years, Luminox has proudly partnered with the Navy SEALs. Now, the new Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series pays homage to that time-tested relationship by offering a durable, adventure-ready timepiece in two different colors. These colors \u2014 green and steel gray \u2014 arrive on matching cut-to-fit rubber straps. Meanwhile, the 45 mm case is made of ultra-light weight CARBONOX\u2122+, a high-performance carbon long bar compound. The CARBONOX\u2122+ imparts a modern, distinctive gray to every version of this watch and helps build an ultra-strong watch case (with added shock and scratch resistance). The watch is powered by a Swiss Automatic SELLITA SW 220-1 Movement, which is displayed through a see-through exhibition case back. Of course, in classic Luminox fashion, the watch is also weather-tough, extremely water-resistant, legible and luminous. Price: $1,195 SHOP NOW