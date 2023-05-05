Spring is For Doubling Down on Goldwin Gear

Goldwin is back for warm weather \u2014 and lighter than ever. The company\u2019s eco-friendly, high-density rip-stop material is a brand new textile option made with chemical-recycled polyester to ensure a complete recycling system. It also boasts improved durability compared to traditional ripstop material and is internally treated to be water-repellent. The ultra-packable Rip-stop Light Jacket can be stuffed into a built-in carrying sack housed in the jacket\u2019s hood, so you can quickly suit up (or strip down) as the weather changes. Meanwhile, the Rip-stop Cargo Shorts boast a wide range of functional pockets, with everything from secure zippered pockets to easy access slotted hip pockets included in the design. The full Rip-stop set is comfortable, water-resistant and sure to come in handy on every spring hike to come. Price: $150 - $210 SHOP NOW