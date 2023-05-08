While adidas is known for producing a wide range of premier activewear, its Five Ten collection is where true gearheads go to shop. The line boasts a long list of mountain bike shoes, including everything from clip-in models to children\u2019s styles , plus trail-ready pants, shorts and windbreakers. On top of that, the collection even includes men\u2019s and women\u2019s climbing shoes, with models built for both beginners and pros . Best of all, fans can shop the entire collection at 20 percent off \u2014 for a limited time. To celebrate \u2018Five Ten Week,\u2019 adidas is marking the collection down from May 5 to May 10 (i.e. 05/10 ), so make sure to stock up while you can. With everything you\u2019ll need to conquer your favorite mountain trails this summer, there\u2019s no reason not to explore the line today. SHOP NOW