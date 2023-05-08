Get Ready to Go Harder With the adidas Five Ten Lineup

Level up your gear with the adidas Five Ten collection

By Gear Patrol Studios
man riding bike while wearing adidas five ten kestrel boa shoes
adidas

While adidas is known for producing a wide range of premier activewear, its Five Ten collection is where true gearheads go to shop. The line boasts a long list of mountain bike shoes, including everything from clip-in models to children’s styles, plus trail-ready pants, shorts and windbreakers. On top of that, the collection even includes men’s and women’s climbing shoes, with models built for both beginners and pros. Best of all, fans can shop the entire collection at 20 percent off — for a limited time. To celebrate ‘Five Ten Week,’ adidas is marking the collection down from May 5 to May 10 (i.e. 05/10), so make sure to stock up while you can. With everything you’ll need to conquer your favorite mountain trails this summer, there’s no reason not to explore the line today.

SHOP NOW

