Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Two months after the iPhone 14's initial release, Apple has rolled out one of the device's most innovative new features. Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to text emergency services when they’re outside of cell service. This functionality has historically only been available through specific satellite-GPS products like Garmin, which have remained an essential (and lifesaving) piece of gear for outdoor enthusiasts heading into the backcountry. Now, Apple's new feature has the potential to disrupt that space, especially considering that the company is offering the service (which is typically offered as a monthly subscription) for free for two years with purchase of the IPhone 14 Pro. To try the controls before an emergency, new iPhone 14 users can access a demo through Settings.
Today we’re taking a look at a streamer’s new best friend, a tongue-in-cheek leather bag, and a limited time kid’s collection. This is Today in Gear.
Quip has taken all the best features from its original toothbrush and packed them into a new – 85 percent reusable – rechargeable model. On top of that, fans can say goodbye to messy charging docks and wires, as a single charge can last up to three months. The new Rechargeable Smart Electric Toothbrush ($50) delivers sensitive sonic vibrations to your teeth and gums for a better clean. An automatic two-minute timer helps you make the most of your routine: every 30 seconds, the brush will pulse so you can shift to a different quadrant. The brush's replaceable brush heads easily pop on and off making maintenance even smoother. Fans can also track (and optimize) their oral health routine thanks to the brush's Bluetooth-compatible smart motor. This is all thanks to the fact that the motor links up to the Quip app, where fans can earn rewards and prizes. So if you’re looking for a better, smarter clean, bring home Quip’s Rechargeable Smart Electric Toothbrush today.
For those unfamiliar with stream decks, they're essentially designed to give streamers desktop access to controls that would typically be unavailable from your keyboard. Elgato's new Stream Deck Plus ($200) features a selection of customizable buttons, an LED screen and four knobs. The knobs are the big selling point of this iteration from Egato, and allow users to finetune functions like volume and camera zoom. The deck is mostly compatible with Elgato software at this time, but there is more third party app functionality to come, allowing any streamer to truly customize their experience.
MSCHF’s newest release is a tongue-in-cheek poke at the upscale leather bag market which values Italian craftsmanship over all else. The Made in Italy ($550) bag is the sardonic collective’s first foray into bags, and despite its outright criticism of the luxury bag industry, the bag is, to put it simply, a great piece. Produced from premium leather, large enough for most laptops and embossed with 3D lettering spelling “MSCHF ITALY TEXAS”, the piece is as utilitarian as it is a statement.
Vespa may seem like more of a large accessory than a legitimate sport vehicle, but the 2023 GTV is the brand’s most performance oriented scooter yet. The GTV’s 23.8 horsepower is nearly ten times that of the standard model’s 2.9, powered by a 300 hpe (high performance engine). While the engine blows past models out of the water, the design is distinctly Vespa. Matte black wheels, beige body, orange accents and a fender-mounted LED headlamp, the scooter is classic, but still updated for 2023 with digital LCD instrumentation and smartphone connectivity. If you weren’t sold on Vespa previously, this is a release to look out for.
For the first time ever, Outerknown has produced a kids collection. The brand has long been a go-to source for sustainably produced clothing. In a stroke of genius they’ve released some of their greatest hits in kid sizes, so your fashion forward child can also be dressed responsibly. From jumpsuits, to sweatpants this collection is super functional, play friendly and easy to match. That said, it's only available for a limited time, so act fast to snag a fit your little ones.