Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has started a watch brand, Brick Watch Company, which currently boasts two series: a three-hand automatic and a quartz chronograph collection. Both come on steel bracelets and a range of different colors – but no matter which watch you choose, it’ll cost you $2,399. In his Brick Watch Company explainer, Gear Patrol Watch expert Zen Love weighs in: “It's worth pointing out options with similar specs are available for well under $1,000. [The watches] seem rather expensive for what they are. We're talking about very familiar looks and specs: steel cases, sapphire crystal, off-the-shelf Swiss movements and...well, kind of off-the-shelf, fashion-watch-looking designs, too.” (FWIW, we recommend plenty of great watches for $2,500 and under.)
Baltic’s new light beige matte Tricompax Panda ($1,699) and black semi-gloss Reverse Panda ($1,699) will both officially launch for presale on December 1. The presale window will remain open until December 11, but act fast: the first 200 units of each watch will sport a numbered, engraved case back from 1 – 200. Both models are powered by a Swiss Manual Movement (Sellita SW510-M) and feature a steel case and a steel flat link bracelet, and/or a calf leather strap.
Almost overnight, weatherproof footwear brand Bogs has ascended to the heights of Popularity Mountain, transforming from a farmhouse staple to a rainy city go-to. The company will donate 100 percent of the profits from the limited-edition Sky High Farm Worker ($180) to Sky High Farm, "a nonprofit that grows food exclusively for donation using regenerative farming methods and invests in promoting food sovereignty." If you’re looking to hop on the Bogs train, consider doing so while giving back – in style.
The James Brand calls The Barnes ($1,250) the "finest and most technically advanced knife" the brand has ever made. It boasts the brand’s first integral design and is machined from one solid billet of 6AL4V titanium. Its titanium framelock comes in four different designs, which range in price from $649 – $1,250. The least expensive version boasts a handle made from titanium and Bohler M390 stainless steel blade, while the premium $1,250 version boasts a black micarta body and a Damasteel Hakkapella DS93X blade. Weighing in at just 4.6 ounces, The Barnes is gorgeous in any configuration and the kind of heirloom EDC you and yours will keep forever.
Both cars will gain a new performance trim and be powered by a revised, more powerful twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that boosts horsepower from 591 to 621 and torque from 590 pound-feet to 627 pound-feet. Audi claims these improvements will push the cars to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph 0.2 seconds quicker, meaning both cars may break the three-second barrier. The new models will each weigh 18 pounds lighter – and your ears will be 18x happier – thanks to Audi’s decision to ditch some sound deadening. While pricing is yet to be announced, expect the total to exceed the current R7’s $122,995 price tag.
