Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Thanks to all the news from this year's ISPO Awards, there's a long list of fresh top-tier gear spanning multiple categories – apparel, hard goods, equipment, etc. – and we're here for it all. Favorites include sustainable solutions from brands like Greenholds Climbing Holds, a company developing climbing grips made from recyclable materials, and WNDR Alpine, who’ve designed eco-friendly skis that boast a bio-based algae wall and core. Also notable are Merrell, Helly Hansen and Patagonia, who each brought home awards for inspired, weatherproof designs. The full list of ISPO Award 2022 winners is now available, with a long list of new brands to check out, so get reading – and shopping – asap.
Say goodbye to hemp wicks, blow torches and butane – it’s time to start riding a smoother wave. G Pen’s Hyer Vaporizer ($250) is a portable vaporizer designed to snap onto any bong, dab rig or "glass-on-glass water piece." The device can be used with concentrate or dry herb thanks to two separate compartments: a quartz concentrate tank and a ceramic herb oven. With five temperature and time settings, it’s easy to adjust every hit. The Hyer also boasts a long-lasting, fast-charging (USB-C compatible) battery that can power up to 30 cycles for wax or 50 for herb. As an added bonus, fans can take five percent off today with code: GEARPATROL.
The new Summit Helmet ($230) is certified for mountaineering, skiing and boarding. It’s designed to meet global alpine ski certifications and international mountaineering standards, making it a safe solution for backcountry touring. Lightweight and equipped with the new adjustable Smith x BOA Flexible Fit System, this versatile helmet also boasts both Zonal Koroyd and MIPS impact protection to ensure coverage in the event of a fall. 33 fixed vents keep air moving to ensure your goggles never fog up, and an integrated headlamp strap is designed to keep your light in place. All in all, this is a helmet you can count on.
If you haven’t heard of Aimé Leon Dore, listen up. Over the last few years, the brand has become an absolute mainstay of timeless, vintage-inspired pieces. Now, with the sixth installment of its long-running collaboration with Woolrich, the brand has unleashed a series of new outdoor styles. The latest Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich collection ($25 - $1,200) boasts everything from parkas and puffers to tech vests and fleece jackets. So if you’re still looking for one cozy holiday piece to send your haul over the edge, consider scooping one of these limited edition styles up before they sell out.
Still Austin Whiskey Co. is an independent craft whiskey distillery committed to releasing truly Texan spirits. Its newest flagship spirit, The Artist ($50), is a 100 percent Straight Rye Whiskey made from Texas grains. It’s aged for at least two years and then bottled at a "blushing, oaky" 99.6 proof. On the nose, fans will find honey, cherries, fig and cloves; on the palette, chocolate, apricot, sandalwood and ginger notes pave the way for a characteristically spicy rye finish dotted with lingering cinnamon, orange zest and nutmeg flavors.
The new Huckberry x Craighill Exclusive EDC Kit ($134) comprises four streamlined pieces: a keyring, key capsule, EDC pen and Lark Knife. The pen is topped with a brass cap, and the capsule can be used to tote breath mints, Advil or another split-second solution. Meanwhile, the Lark Knife is a high-impact folding knife designed to come in handy when you need it most. The versatile, quick-fix kit will make an excellent gift for any gear head – but you’ll probably want to bring home a second kit for yourself.