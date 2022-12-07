Today in Gear: Your Premier Product News Briefing

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Apple has announced a new karaoke function called Apple Music Sing, which allows Apple Music subscribers to sing along to their favorite songs with vibrant, real-time lyrics. Users can choose from multiple lyric views and select songs from an "ever-expanding catalog" that currently features tens of millions of songs. Apple Music Sing also allows users to adjust the volume of a song’s vocal tracks to either sing along with the original artist or take the lead themselves. "Duet View" allows several friends to tackle multi-singer tracks. The new feature will launch later this month to Apple Music subscribers, where it can be used on iPhones, iPads and on the new Apple TV 4K.
Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel® Core™, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer’s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It’s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you’ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come.
OS1st has launched a stellar new design for pickleball fans – the Pickleball Sock ($15). Available in seven colors and four sizes, the socks are built for impact protection and blister prevention. They feature a nano-bamboo charcoal cushion in high-friction areas and the company’s smart cooling technology for instant heat relief. No promises on whether they’ll up your pickle performance, but they’ll make a great gift for any budding pro.
The new collection features P770, P7MC and P7MB irons ($1,300) with revamped design that take the brand’s popular 2020 model and shrinks the body down to produce less offset. Meanwhile, a thinner top line complements hollow-body construction for added focus. Described by TaylorMade as the best option for "Pros (and Almost Pros)," the new P770 launches alongside the decidedly "tour-proven" P7MC and P7MB models. All three are now available for pre-order and set to ship out on January 20th, 2023.
Answer: a display case. The Pocket Knife Display Valet ($150) from Ash & Fir is an easy win for anyone who’s shopping for a serious knife collector but a little too nervous about picking out a knife themselves. It’s an elegant solution that can easily house over 10 knives in style. So leave the blade study to your favorite knife head, and tee them up to show off their collection with care.
These new special-edition headphones celebrate the ongoing partnership between the two brands – Bowers & Wilkins’ audio equipment has been integrated into most of McLaren’s supercars and hypercars. The new Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones ($799) "fuse McLaren-inspired styling with high-performance wireless sound." Designed with grey leather and signature McLaren papaya orange details, the noise-canceling headphones offer fans one of Bowers & Wilkins’ most popular models in a new stylish colorway.