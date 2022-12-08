Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Maserati MSG Racing just unveiled its very first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race car, the Tipo Folgore Gen3, which will compete in the 9th Formula E season. Maserati remains the first Italian automaker in the Formula E competition, and its new car is described as the "fastest, more-technologically advanced, and most efficient Formula E car to date." Its powerful front and rear powertrains deliver up to 600kW of regenerative power and 95% power efficiency, and the vehicle is capable of harnessing over 40 percent of the energy it needs per race from just regenerative braking alone. Definitively designed to impress, Maserati's racer will soon head to Spain for pre-season testing before kicking off the race calendar season on January 14 in Mexico City.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
When the ball drops this time around, ditch the bubbly and consider toasting with Barrell Craft Spirits' latest New Year 2023 Limited Edition bourbon. Every autumn for the past six years, the award-winning team has created "a very special blend of bourbons" to mark another trip around the sun. This year's expression is an exciting blend of the brand’s favorite five, six, seven, eight and 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskeys. The spirit opens with brioche and caramel on the nose and gives way to notes of black cherry soda, roasted molé and vanilla on the palate, where a venerable (cask strength) heat is kept in check by syrupy oak sugars. The finish boasts candied chili pepper and a flash of preserved lemon that gives way to fleeting wisps of horchata, white chocolate and cashew.
This new update on the brand’s classic folding knife showcases a handle made with sustainably sourced Black Palm Tree (or ‘Patawa’) wood. A limited number of No.08 Black Palm Tree Folding Knives ($90) are now available, each featuring Opinel's tried and true No.08 stainless steel blade. This limited-edition version will make a great gift for any budding gearhead, as the No. 08 is always a great first knife for new collectors.
This new Luminox Sport Timer brings fans everything they love about the classic watch in a stunning bronze build. Over time, bronze develops a unique patina, meaning this watch will change age gracefully for years to come. Water resistant up to 200m and powered by the Automatic SELLITA SW 220-1 movement, the durable timepiece also boasts a 38-hour power reserve.
Winter can bring gray days full of rain, sleet or snow, but there's a silver lining to dreary weather: awesome rain boots. Rowing Blazers' new capsule collection of men’s and women’s rubber boots is made in conjunction with iconic British boot maker Hunter. The new line features designs dotted with Rowing Blazer’s signature croquet strip and zig-zag patterns, with both tall and short styles available.
Released as part of the brand's new System_A collection, the Down Blanket Rebird ($550) is made with premium materials saved from waste. The blanket is filled with responsibly-sourced, ultra-lofty 850 fill power goose down that has been treated to ensure proper moisture resistance. Its durable 7D Arato outer features a series of snap closures that create a snug fit so the blanket can be worn like a poncho or stowed in its own pocket for easy travel.