Today in Gear: The Product News You Need

Yesterday John Mayer, Hodinkee and Casio joined forces to launch the final G-Shock model in their joint limited-edition series: the 6900-PTI by John Mayer ($180). The watch sold out immediately, capitalizing on the success of the classic 6900 series (the top-selling G-Shock in Japan and the third top-selling G-Shock series globally). It drew influence from Casio’s PT-1 keyboard and slightly calmer ’80s colorways, featuring a baby blue resin case and strap. Wildly successful and built for holiday gifting, fans can still try their luck at securing other watches from the series on sites like StockX and read everything you need to know about the release here.

Today we’re taking a look at a limited edition watch from Minase, Hyperlite’s favorite Shell Jacket and sporty new ski goggles. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.