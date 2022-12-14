Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: The Product News You Need
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Yesterday John Mayer, Hodinkee and Casio joined forces to launch the final G-Shock model in their joint limited-edition series: the 6900-PTI by John Mayer ($180). The watch sold out immediately, capitalizing on the success of the classic 6900 series (the top-selling G-Shock in Japan and the third top-selling G-Shock series globally). It drew influence from Casio’s PT-1 keyboard and slightly calmer ’80s colorways, featuring a baby blue resin case and strap. Wildly successful and built for holiday gifting, fans can still try their luck at securing other watches from the series on sites like StockX and read everything you need to know about the release here.
Today we’re taking a look at a limited edition watch from Minase, Hyperlite’s favorite Shell Jacket and sporty new ski goggles. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Minase, known for its inspired, handmade Japanese watches, releases fewer than 500 timepieces per year. Owing to this scarcity, multiple models on-site are marked with ‘Only 1 Available.’ Luckily, a handful of the brand's Divido 2.0 in Ice Blue ($4,437 - $5,584) are available today. Powered by a Swiss KT7002 movement and boasting a stainless steel case, its ice-blue dial sits beneath a domed sapphire crystal. Choose from a 316L stainless steel bracelet or a black or white rubber strap.
For a limited time, fans can shop Hyperlite’s award-winning, ultra-lightweight jacket, The Shell ($549). The brand relaunched 200 pieces of the 4.68 - 5.74 ounce waterproof jacket, available only as long as supplies last. Made by fusing Dyneema onto an eVent membrane, the abrasion-resistant jacket is just as weatherproof as it is packable. Frankly, if the jacket is still available by the time you read this, you should buy it.
One of These Days teamed up with Woolrich to create a cozy, limited-edition wool blanket ($370). It's a cushy reproduction of an original design by the brand’s founder, artist Matt McCormick. The result is what McCormick calls "a truly functional piece of art." Cozy enough to throw over the couch and unique enough to hold onto forever, this is a seasonal staple you’ll look forward to unfurling every winter.
ERL is historically all over the place – in a fun way. Now, the brand has joined forces with trending ski brand Salomon to relaunch their celebrated Radium Pro Ski Goggles in a vibrant, flame-riddled new design. ERL x Salomon Radium Pro Goggles ($440) are equipped with 100 percent UV protection thanks to powerful, anti-fog-treated SIGMA lenses. The collab includes a revamped pair of Salomon’s classic Aksium 2.0 Goggles ($390), decorated with a festive plaid.
This year, Merrell’s sub-brand, 1TRL, re-released the brand's classic Winter Moc as the Winter Moc 3 1TRL ($105). The shoe received a poppy 1TRL update, launching in four colors that include ‘Herb’ and ‘Chai.’ The durable shoe was also treated to a hairy suede upper and features the classic mesh collar and foam midsole. Meanwhile, a sticky rubber outsole was specially designed for winter to optimize traction on cold-weather surfaces.