John Mayer and Hodinkee Have Created a Special G-Shock Watch

Snag one while you can.

By Zen Love
g shock john mayer hodinkee watch
Hodinkee

Alongside good looks, musical talent and a vaunted collection of Royal Oaks and vintage Rolex watches, John Mayer is also known for his appreciation of a good ol' digital G-Shock. Teaming up for a third time with the watch website Hodinkee, the three-way collaboration has produced the final watch in what they're calling a "trilogy": the powder-blue 6900-PT1.

g shock john mayer hodinkee watch
The G-Shock 6900-PT1 by John Mayer is inspired by the Casio PT-1 keyboard from the 1980s.
Hodinkee

An appropriate collaboration in a few ways, songwriter Mayer was inspired by keyboards made by the same company that created the watches. G-Shock fans might sometimes forget that Casio also makes musical instruments (and calculators and medical devices) and, like the previous two collabs, this G-Shock is aesthetically based on a Casio keyboard from the 1980s. This time, it was Mayer's first keyboard, called the PT-1. (The previous two watches were based on the Casiotone SK-5 and on the PT80, respectively.)

Also like the previous two in the trilogy, the base watch is the G-Shock 6900. Perhaps second only to the 5600 series in icon status, it's retro-funky-digital coolness at its best. For this edition, the pastel blue colorway of a certain PT-1 variant is translated into the watch's case and band with pink ("peach") and white ("coral") highlights adding up to an especially fun and colorful (yet in a thoughtful way) G-Shock. The light blue is attractive by itself, but it's hard to forget that similar hues are especially popular in watches these days.

g shock john mayer hodinkee watch
The G-Shock x John Mayer x Hodinkee trilogy.
Hodinkee
g shock john mayer hodinkee watch
The G-Shock 6900 case wears easy despite its large-sounding 50mm diameter.
Hodinkee

The Casio G-Shock x Hodinkee 6900-PT1 by John Mayer (as it's formally called) is said to be the final edition in the collaboration that began in 2020. Though not called a limited edition, you'll pay a bit of a premium over a standard production 6900 at $180, and you can pick one up from the Hodinkee Shop, the G-Shock website, the G-Shock SoHo boutique or at select G-Shock stores. They're expected to sell quickly.

Hodinkee
Casio G-Shock x Hodinkee 6900-PT1 by John Mayer
$180.00
SHOP NOW
