Welcome to Today in Gear: Best of 2022. It's a peek behind the curtain: below, check out the ten products that Today in Gear readers clicked on the most this year – AKA, Your Favorites of 2022. The list is full of everything from watches to inflatable tents to, well… more watches. Where possible, we’ve included purchase links – but be warned that many of these were limited-edition releases and are now only available via resale sites. (Congrats to anyone who did manage to snag one of these products before they sold out – consider this a list of your bragging rights.) Either way, enjoy the look back and make sure to keep up on Today in Gear for the best and latest in product news. Happy new year!

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.