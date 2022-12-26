Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Best of 2022
Our reader's ten favorite products from this year in Today in Gear.
Welcome to Today in Gear: Best of 2022. It's a peek behind the curtain: below, check out the ten products that Today in Gear readers clicked on the most this year – AKA, Your Favorites of 2022. The list is full of everything from watches to inflatable tents to, well… more watches. Where possible, we’ve included purchase links – but be warned that many of these were limited-edition releases and are now only available via resale sites. (Congrats to anyone who did manage to snag one of these products before they sold out – consider this a list of your bragging rights.) Either way, enjoy the look back and make sure to keep up on Today in Gear for the best and latest in product news. Happy new year!
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
When Tom Sachs and Nike first released this sneaker, it sold out almost immediately. When it was restocked in new colorways, every last one was scooped up in an instant. When we announced this year that the shoe was back up for sale – in a mix of sporty new colors – you better believe our readers clicked. Fans can find the shoes on several resale sites, including Fight Club, which aggregates results from across the web to make your search much easier.
The Modello Uno, or U1, was Unimatic’s first watch. Since its introduction, the brand has reinterpreted and re-released new versions of the original watch – often, as you'd guess, to much fanfare. In March, when we flagged that Unimatic had dropped two new iterations – the U1S-MP and U1S-MPN – our readers showed up. Both powered by the Sellita SW200-1 movement, these two watches offer a slimmer version of the original watch plus an updated bezel boasting a fully graduated matte black engraved aluminum insert. Only available via select resale sites, find the watches for $1,000 – $2,000.
Thought you’d seen the last of the "CasiOak?" This year saw a solar-powered update that transformed the previous GA-2100 into the born-again GA-B2100 ($150). Once Casio added Tough Solar tech, Gear Patrol Watch Writer Zen Love explained that the watch had transformed from an “ephemeral fashion item with a three-year battery life” to “a serious G-Shock.” Luckily, you'll still find the watch for purchase at the link below.
This haunting, floating tent made waves when it was first released in January '22. The shelter takes 15 seconds to "pitch" thanks to an "inflatable tubular exoskeleton," which is so lightweight that the tent can actually rise up and float off the ground. Designed around a telescoping carbon alloy frame and utilizing 16 feet of webbing, the Monolith ($960) is a step up from traditional hammock and tree tent setups.
This year, Leica launched its first-ever watches after first introducing the concept in 2018. Both the Leica L1 ($10,000) and L2 ($14,000) feature a custom, manually-wound movement made in conjunction with Lehmann Präzision. The timepieces also pay homage to iconic Leica cameras, each featuring a push crown detail that mimics a classic camera shutter release. Today, the watches are only available at the Leica Store in Los Angeles.
In October, we partnered with Luminox to highlight their first brand-new watch collection since 2020. Centered around the Constellation Automatic 9600 ($1,095 – $1,195) and P-38 Lightning ($595 - $695), the new Air Series was just what fans were looking for. Both watches are still available today in a variety of colorways and with leather straps or a full metal bracelet. Created in partnership with Lockheed Martin, these inspired pilot’s watches are built to impress.
Seiko’s Prospex line is, by definition, focused on "professional specifications." In February, the brand expanded the collection by adding the night diving-inspired Black Series, comprising three sporty watches powered by the brand’s 6R35 Automatic movement. The final model in the release, the SLAO61J1, is powered by Seiko’s 8L35 and launched with a limited 1,000-unit production run; each of the other models in this series is limited to 5,500 pieces total. Use the Seiko store locator to try your luck at finding one of these models in person, or try online via Hodinkee.
In March, State Bicycles re-launched the classic 4130 – a model it first launched in 2009 – with a notable redesign. The new version ($2,000) features a wishbone-style rear and segmented fork that offer higher tire clearance, more space for cargo and an overall smoother ride. It's also newly equipped to travel on paved or off-road terrain and now comes in several new colorways.
This year we partnered with Baltic to announce the exciting re-release of the brand’s MR01 series ($543). When first released in October 2021, the entire collection quickly sold out. This year, the brand re-released the MR01 in salmon, silver and blue as a pre-order release... and fans again quickly snatched up every last watch. Adorned with the telltale silver Breguet numerals, this classy unisex timepiece is still available on resale sites like Chrono24, where it currently retails for upwards of $800.
We teamed up with Rothy’s to celebrate The Monty ($189), a versatile lace-up shoe steeped in old-school charm. Described by the brand as "easy to wear" and "hard to define," the comfy staple will likely become your go-to in no time. It’s available in four different colors and can lend that finishing touch to your most polished looks or double as your new favorite errand slipper. All in all, it’s a super shoe – we can see why our readers couldn’t resist bringing it home for themselves.