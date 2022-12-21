Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E, has released a new tool: Point-E. Like its predecessor, Point-E responds to users' text prompts to generate images; this time around, those images will render as 3D point clouds. While 3D modeling remains at the core of many movies, video games and larger projects (like NASA’s original moon crater mapping and Google’s heritage site preservation projects), creating photorealistic 3D images is typically quite time-consuming. Point-E can quickly offer (lower-quality) 3D images, giving users a whole new tool they can use to envision ‘Snoopy on a motorcycle’ or whatever.
Offsite Camp is an exciting new hospitality experience designed for the modern worker. Their team is developing a series of campgrounds that allow fans to escape the usual distractions – and hangups – that come with working from home and instead allow them to work from the great outdoors. Designed to offer cabins with high-speed internet, an ergonomic workstation and a queen bed with luxury linens, the first prototype cabin (in beautiful Wassaic, NY) is now available for rent.
Popular EV restomod brand Everrati already offers several iconic models, like the Porsche 911 Signature, Pure and 964, plus the Superperformance GT40 and Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda. Now, it’s adding the classic Range Rover ($280,000) and Land Rover Defender ($225,000) to its roster. In converting these models to run on a 60kWh battery pack, not only is Everrati preserving icons, it's making them fuel-free and fast off the line.
Fans are going crazy for the Finalmouse Centerpiece Keyboard ($349), and it hasn’t even dropped yet. Set to hit the market in early 2023, this new device wants to launch a whole new category: display-centric keyboards. While users type, different images and designs flash across the keyboard, which features transparent mechanical keyboard switches over a patented screen. It also boasts an aluminum case and "gasket mounting" for more comfortable typing.
Tip Top Proper Cocktails has partnered with Counter Culture Coffee to launch a packable Espresso Martini ($40 for an eight-pack). Brewed with real beans and canned at 22 percent ABV, this little sipper is designed to pack a punch. Expect notes of roasted coffee and vanilla bean round out the teeny cocktail, and it’s a great way to get – or keep – the night going.
Montblanc is celebrating Lunar New Year with The Earthy Dragon ($168,000) fountain pen. It’s encircled by a hand-engraved dragon that's set with precious stones. Its gold nib is engraved with a symbol representing Fu Xi, the eighth son of the dragon. The pen also boasts an Au 750 white solid gold cap. The cherry on top? A diamond Montblanc crown, also on the cap. Only eight pieces will be made in this series.