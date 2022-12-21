Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E, has released a new tool: Point-E. Like its predecessor, Point-E responds to users' text prompts to generate images; this time around, those images will render as 3D point clouds. While 3D modeling remains at the core of many movies, video games and larger projects (like NASA’s original moon crater mapping and Google’s heritage site preservation projects), creating photorealistic 3D images is typically quite time-consuming. Point-E can quickly offer (lower-quality) 3D images, giving users a whole new tool they can use to envision ‘Snoopy on a motorcycle’ or whatever.

