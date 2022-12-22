Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
With New Year’s Resolutions right around the corner, you may be thinking about signing up for a gym membership – but there’s a new option to consider. Starting December 30th, Netflix is making it even easier to keep training from home with the introduction of on-demand Nike Training Club workout streaming videos for subscribers. Previously, the videos were available only via Nike’s mobile app. The full lineup includes workouts and videos focused on wellness as well. For other exercise options that don’t require a commute, check out our guide to the best home gym machines.
Today we’re taking a look at Bertone’s new hypercar, A for Ara speakers and a new running capsule. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
To celebrate its 110th anniversary, Bertone is releasing its first limited-edition hypercar: the GB110, and its claimed performance numbers are impressive: 1,100 PS (1,085 horsepower) and 1,100 Nm of torque (811 lb-ft), and a 236 mph top speed. Most notably, Bertone partnered with Select Fuel to engineer the car’s combustion engine to run on “fuel made from plastic waste.” Utilizing Select Fuel’s patented technology that converts polycarbonate materials into renewable fuel, the new GB110 is an exercise in sustainable performance. Learn more (and “register interest”) at the link below, but hurry – only 33 units will be made.
Brooklyn-based Bandit Running has quickly become the running community’s one-stop shop for trending gear. The company has partnered with contemporary painter Huê Thi Hoffmaster to launch a three-piece capsule collection. The unisex Sherpa Jacket ($168), Hoodie ($128) and Long Sleeve Tee ($68) arrive in a dreamy neutral colorway. Both the Hoodie and Tee sport Hoffmaster’s original artwork, while the cozy Sherpa Jacket has been dubbed the “hero piece” and will layer perfectly for colder runs.
Rob Kalin, the founder of Etsy, has teamed up with former NASA engineer William Cowan to launch a new line of speakers. With three models currently available, pricing for the A for Ara’s speakers starts at $5,000. The collection includes a “blooming” FS-1 speaker, plus a larger version called the FS-2, and a more standard, boxy B-2 speaker. Designs are decidedly sculptural and won’t work in just any living room. Fully customizable, each speaker is built in a Catskill, New York workshop by a team of five craftspeople.
Traditional Timber is a small, family-owned business set on crafting gorgeous wooden cutting boards, step stools, charcuterie boards and more. Their designs are showstopping, and this Live Edge Walnut Charcuterie Board ($275) is no exception. Adorned with a pearl white epoxy and anti-slip feet, the full board measures 31 x 15-1/2 inches and 1-1/4 inches thick – so yeah, you’ll have plenty of room for meats, cheeses or … butter.
Sauces by Jrk! offers a varied range of go-to Jamaican sauces. The best place to start? The Variety Pack ($49). There, fans can bring home a sizzling Bonnet Hot Sauce, tangy Jerk Ranch and sweet and spicy Jerk Sauce. Perfect for marinating, topping and serving your favorite roast meats and veggies, Sauces by Jrk! makes it easy to start experimenting with Caribbean flavors. Plus, they’ll make a great gift for your favorite flavor-head.