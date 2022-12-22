Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

With New Year’s Resolutions right around the corner, you may be thinking about signing up for a gym membership – but there’s a new option to consider. Starting December 30th, Netflix is making it even easier to keep training from home with the introduction of on-demand Nike Training Club workout streaming videos for subscribers. Previously, the videos were available only via Nike’s mobile app. The full lineup includes workouts and videos focused on wellness as well. For other exercise options that don’t require a commute, check out our guide to the best home gym machines.

Today we’re taking a look at Bertone’s new hypercar, A for Ara speakers and a new running capsule. This is Today in Gear.

