Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Roku has announced plans to launch its own line of smart TVs ranging from 24 to 75 inches, with HD and 4K options available. The new line will retail from $119 to $999, and will bundle the company’s standard voice remotes with each model – the new Premium Series will include Roku’s rechargeable Voice Remote Pro. The new Roku TVs are also designed to complement the company’s current wireless speakers and other home theater equipment.
Today we’re taking a look at a new golf collection, ann electric motorcycle and an aluminum Apple Watch band. This is Today in Gear.
While details are sparse, the company has released the very first teaser video for the DBS 770 Ultimate. Described as “re-engineered” with a “sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design,” the new model will be limited to just 499 units. Notably, the Aston Martin has also confirmed that this new version will be the final flagship iteration from this series. The previous Aston Martin DBS, which first launched in 2018 with 715 horsepower, gives way to the new model’s eponymous 770 horsepower. The new model is expected in early 2023.
Callaway Golf just revealed its new Paradym Family of Woods and Irons, with clubs available for presale beginning January 13. Comprising Paradym Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids and Irons, each item in the new collection benefits from the company’s A.I.-designed Jailbreak system, which was used to engineer enhanced stability for faster ball speeds. Callaway emphasizes that the all-new products aim to disrupt the category in myriad ways: Its new Paradym Drivers ($600) feature an industry-first 360 Carbon Chassis that eliminates titanium completely from the body, while its Paradym Irons ($1,400) boast the company’s “most powerful forged iron face ever.”
While some companies have aimed to slim down their e-bike products to be more accessible, Huck has gone the opposite route. The company’s new off-roader tops out at 45 mph and skews heavily into the electric motorcycle category. The Stinger ($9,000) boasts a custom-designed frame and is available only on a made-to-order basis. It’s powered by dual 60V batteries and sits on top of 17 inch spoked wheels. Fans can also opt for a Performance Upgrade that ups the battery voltage, powertrain, shock and suspension technology and waterproof display. It also boosts the max speed to 55 mph, but both versions ensure a 65-mile range.
Crazy offers fans everything from vibrant ski jackets to race suits built to look like jeans. Now, its most exciting release is the brand’s new Levity Jacket ($650). Billed as ‘the lightest down jacket in the world,’ the jacket weighs in at roughly seven to 8.5 ounces depending on your preferred size, with four different colorways available. Fans can shop the new release in men’s and women’s sizing, and the entire winter lineup is also available on the brand’s site.
Well, Nomad made it happen. The brand has expanded its metal band collection with two new aluminum watch bands ($200) available in either silver or space gray. Its previous releases included a $300 titanium version and $200 steel version, but the new aluminum model was designed to offer fans an ultra-lightweight option. Boasting a DLC scratch-resistant coating and matte texture to match your Apple Watch, the band can fit sync into the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE and all previous versions.