Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

Recent rumors suggest that GM wants to release a small, affordable electric pickup truck. The brand's compact Chevrolet S10 hasn't been sold in the United States for almost two decades – but GM could launch a similar, purely electric pickup on U.S. soil. The supposed truck would sport a ~4.5-foot-long bed, and many think it will be smaller than compact gas trucks produced by Ford and Hyundai. Most importantly, the truck is expected to retail for less than $30,000. Chevrolet’s director of affordable EV and crossover design, Michael Pevovar, explains that GM is creating the designs to "get a reaction" and will "modify it or move on." At that price tag, let’s hope they bring this release to light asap.

Today we’re taking a look at a new waterproof tote bag, racing capsule and skeletal knives from Buck Knives.

