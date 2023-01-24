Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
Recent rumors suggest that GM wants to release a small, affordable electric pickup truck. The brand's compact Chevrolet S10 hasn't been sold in the United States for almost two decades – but GM could launch a similar, purely electric pickup on U.S. soil. The supposed truck would sport a ~4.5-foot-long bed, and many think it will be smaller than compact gas trucks produced by Ford and Hyundai. Most importantly, the truck is expected to retail for less than $30,000. Chevrolet’s director of affordable EV and crossover design, Michael Pevovar, explains that GM is creating the designs to "get a reaction" and will "modify it or move on." At that price tag, let’s hope they bring this release to light asap.
The new C-Lite Carry-On Spinner ($500) packs all of Samsonite’s favorite travel hacks into one seamless package. Weighing in at just 4.52 pounds, the carry-on meets domestic and international size restrictions to ensure you can make it to your destination (and back) worry-free. It’s also equipped with double wheels, an elongated double-pull handle and an external USB Port for on-the-go charging. Plus, with a fully zippered divider, cross straps and plenty of internal pockets, the C-Lite makes it easier to keep things organized.
The NOMAD Grill and Smoker ($649) is designed for car campers, tailgaters and those who know the true magic of grilling over charcoal. Built with ultralight cast stainless steel grates and magnetic air vent sliders, this portable grill also boasts an advanced thermal architecture. Its built-in bimetal thermometer helps take the guesswork out of grilling, while a high Grate-to-Weight ratio ensures an optimal cooking surface at a fraction of the usual grill weight.
Last week, RAINS teased an absolutely out-of-this-world Puffer Boot at Paris Fashion Week, but the brand is yet to announce an official launch date or product page for the upcoming model. While you wait, shop other weatherproof, outdoor styles RAINS does best – including the new Arid Tote Bag ($250). Inspired by performance dry bags and durably engineered for carrying strength, the new waterproof tote features two main compartments and an internal zipped pocket for added protection.
The new Paklite collection will include 12 new models. The lightweight, skeletal knives feature 420HC and S35VN steel blades plus a mix of Micarta and glass-filled nylon handles. Models range from the compact 530 to the larger 635 models, plus three re-engineered Processor knives designed for slicing through meat. Set to drop in Spring 2023, this new collection will launch beside several new lineups – including a new mix of Alphas, Brahmas and Deploy Autos from the brand.
Miles away from the Odd Future of yesteryear, GOLF WANG recently dropped a new Racing Capsule with styles retailing between $20 - $350. The collection includes a flashy leather jacket and matching leather pants. Perhaps our favorite piece is the lime green Golf Racing Hazard Gloves ($80). Made from true cowskin leather and adorned with a custom Golf leather applique, the gloves are also offered in black – but who can resist this absolutely radioactive colorway?