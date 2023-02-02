Today in Gear: Retro Edition

Well if Nike x Tiffany's didn't get your collab muscles tingling, will Seth Rogen and Airbnb? According to Airbnb, "Seth Rogen is giving guests an inside look at the high-ly creative process behind his company, Houseplant." Get it, high-ly.

Guests and "one of their buds" will be able to stay at the Houseplant HQ where, "for the very first time, the actor and ceramicist is hosting an overnight stay to give guests an in-depth look at the creative process that fuels him (and his company Houseplant)."

Sounds like that means guests will be getting stoned with Seth Rogen, but we're still waiting for Airbnb to puff puff and give us more details.

In other news, today we’re taking a look at vintage Ferraris and titanium cups from Snowpeak.

