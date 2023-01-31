Nike and Tiffany's First Collab: Everything You Need to Know

When leaks of the forthcoming Nike x Tiffany & Co. sneaker surfaced online last week, Tiffany executive Alexandre Arnault, the son of the world's richest man, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, was quick to clarify on Instagram — and in an ad taken out in the New York Times — that there was indeed a collaboration on its way, albeit a mystery still, obscured by a bright, Tiffany Blue box.

Inside are an all-black, mostly suede Air Force 1, with a Tiffany Blue swoosh, .925 sterling silver heel tabs and Tiffany script sewn onto the tongue tag, confirmed by photos and videos previously shared on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. But, why were folks disappointed? And, will people still buy them? Plus, have the two collaborated before?

Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 ($400) Instagram

The Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837, Explained

The Nike x Tiffany Air Force 1 1837 is a nod to Tiffany's "humble" origins as a "luxury goods emporium," where silver took center stage. But it's also a showcase of its signature color, which was picked out by its founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, in 1845 for its annual Blue Book, a catalog from which wealthy shoppers could place orders and preview future products.

Today, Tiffany products fill a 5th Avenue flagship store, but 300+ more retail outposts worldwide. And since its acquisition by LVMH in 2021, it has helped the luxury conglomerate grow more than 18 percent. Tiffany, LVMH execs say, is growing faster than ever, thanks to its "increasing desirability." This Nike collab, I'd argue, is just one part of Arnault's plan to turn Tiffany into a multi-armed operation that extends beyond jewelry and accessories and further into the "fashion" sphere, where other LVMH brands — Louis Vuitton, LOEWE, Rimowa — have found success.

Whether this Nike sneaker serves as a catalyst or a time capsule of the Alexandre Arnault era remains to be seen, but this sneaker will be plenty popular, even at its retail price.

Have Nike and Tiffany Collaborated Before?

No. However, skateboarding brand Diamond Supply Co. did make a "Tiffany" Dunk back in 2005. They released 4,000 pairs, in official partnership with Nike, of their Tiffany Blue, black, white and silver Nike SB Dunk Lows, which retailed for $65 but now routinely go for over $3,000 a pair. They weren't officially sanctioned by Tiffany but are called "Tiffany Dunks" nonetheless. And even though Tiffany patented its particular shade of blue — it's called Tiffany Blue — anyone can use it, so long as it isn't employed with competitive intent. (A rival jewelry store couldn't start storing its rings in Tiffany Blue boxes, for example.)

In many ways, Diamond Supply Co.'s Dunks were the seed for the official collab. "I never saw it on any T-shirts, apparel, sneakers, or anything before," using that color, founder Nicky Diamonds told Sole Collector in 2018, "so I was like, 'Fuck, man, I’m just going to throw it on a shoe.'"

Diamonds makes the shoe sound accidental, but he knew the connotations that came with Tiffany Blue. "What bugged people out is that I made it look all luxury with the croc skin and the silver Swoosh," he said in that same interview. "It was, like, the most luxury-looking shoe at the time."

Nowadays, you don't see many people wearing Tiffany Dunks. Sure, they're expensive, and they only made 4,000 pairs, but this isn't the mid-aughts anymore. Over-the-top colors, gaudy graphics and giant logos are no longer the norm. Luxury is understated, even if Tiffany did just get done advertising a collection of $50,000 Cryptopunk pendants.

As expected, the box is Tiffany Blue. Instagram

When Does the Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 Come Out?



The Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 comes out March 7th via the Nike SNKRS app, the Tiffany Flagship Next Door, its temporary flagship while its 5th Avenue store undergoes renovations, Tiffany's SoHo store and select Nike stores worldwide.

If you miss your chance on the global release date, pairs will surely be selling on resale platforms like StockX, GOAT or eBay and at sneaker consignment stores like Flight Club or Stadium Goods.

How Much Will the Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 Cost?



At retail, the Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 costs $400. That's $290 more than the Air Force 1 '07, Nike's most luxe iteration of the iconic sneaker, but those don't come with a set of sterling silver heel tabs or a Tiffany script tag.

The silver dubraes don’t appear on the Air Force 1 as is, and must be bought separately. Instagram

What Kind of Nike x Tiffany Accessories Are There?

Many wondered why Tiffany opted for silver heel tabs (aka dubraes) over silver lace stays on its collaborative Air Force 1. The lace stay, which anchors onto the bottom lace, is much more visible. But a black leather one comes standard, while the silver blocks are hidden at the heel, a place the wearer rarely sees.

To calm consumers' concerns, and make more money, of course, Tiffany is dropping a slate of accessories in tandem with the official Air Force 1 sneaker: a silver shoe horn, a silver shoe brush, silver dubraes and a silver whistle. They'll range in price from $250 to $475, which means the Air Force 1 and its accessories will total anywhere from $650 to over $1,500 if you get more than one.

Is the Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837 Worth Buying?

These are a surefire collector's item. The original, unofficial Diamond Supply Co. sneakers fetch an impressive 4,539 percent return on investment, according to StockX, for those that have kept theirs unworn and in the box. At $400 for retail, I'd expect these resell double, if not triple, that in the week following its release date. In the long run, they could go even higher, especially if this is a one-time thing.

The limited-edition Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, for example, were far more expensive outright ($2,750) but are listed from anywhere between $8,000 and $23,000 online. They have a deeper history, though, because they stem from late Louis Vuitton lead Virgil Abloh's tenure there. No, these Tiffany Air Force 1s aren't building on the same sort of legacy, but they're buzzy nonetheless, and they aren't that expensive when compared to the baseline designer sneakers other LVMH brands sell. Louis Vuitton trainers, for example, sell for over $1,000.

Above all else, though, these actually look good. They're understated, sure, and that upset folks who anticipated a splashier design, but I think they embody both brands quite well while still being an insider's sneaker — an "if you know, you know" kind of design. If I did end up buying a pair, I'd probably wear them, but regret doing so five years later when they're fetching seven figures at auction.