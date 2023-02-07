Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
HBO’s adaptation “The Last of Us” has been a massive hit, with fans eagerly awaiting each new episode (we’ve even stepped into the discourse of zombie slaying gear here on Gear Patrol). This week, however, HBO is adjusting the streaming release schedule to not compete with the Super Bowl on Sunday, TLOU episode 5 will release two days early this coming Friday at 9 pm ET. This way fans don’t have to choose between cheering on their favorite sports team and staying spoiler free on their favorite show.
Today we’re taking a look at a player-inspired tennis racket, a perfume without a name, and whiskey lovers cocktail kit. This is Today in Gear.
A quality carabiner is a nonnegotiable for keeping your everyday valuables accessible and safe while on the trail, mountain or running about the city. The Kootenay is a Top Grade Titanium Carabiner With Handy Back Clip by PICHI DESIGN that checks all the boxes. Crafted from aviation-grade titanium alloy and weighing a mere 30 grams, the Kootenay Carabiner is the perfect combination of lightweight and durable.
Wilson has released the first racket from their Wlabs program, which develops designs based on player feedback. The Project Shift racket (which comes in a 99/300 and a 99/315, for $269) was crafted to provide players with enhanced control of spin and power. Wilson has achieved this goal through a patent-pending frame design that allows for a unique bending profile, built to be stable but laterally flexible, with minimal torsional movement. The Shift string pattern further contributes to its balance and control, and it has a sleek modern design that you’ll be happy to be seen swinging.
Stockholm-based perfumery Byredo released an “Unnamed” perfume in 2016 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary and allow their loyal customers to assign their own meaning to their personal scent. This year for Valentine's Day Byredo is re-releasing the Unnamed perfume, with a blank label for you (or your partner) to fill out as they see fit with the included letter kit. The perfume itself has notes of balsam, moss, pink pepper and violet, giving it a light, woody, scent. At $290 for 100ml, this isn’t just any perfume, but it’s the perfect gift for your one-of-a-kind partner to find their signature scent.
The Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra Thin is the ultimate iteration of a "time piece." This new model can display the day, date, year, as well as the month, moon phases, and leap year cycles. This incredible functionality comes in a steel case, with a green dial, sapphire crystal case back, and Super-LumiNova details. The Polo Perpetual Calendar model has a 42-hour power reserve, a 42mm case and is 8.65mm thick. Each watch includes an interchangeable green rubber strap. For $58,500 (not including tax), this is a showstopper for any collector.
Oak & Eden breaks tradition in their whiskey finishing process by placing their fully aged whiskey in a spiral-cut piece of oak called a “spire” to produce rich, sweet flavors that come naturally from the wood. Their infusions series further flex their expertise at natural flavoring including whiskeys finished with honey, Caribbean rum and coffee. These infusions series whiskeys are included as part of their custom cocktail kits (for $89.99) that also include syrup and a glass, perfect for a Valentine's gift, or just to treat the at-home bartender in your life.