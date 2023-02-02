Surviving in post-apocalyptic America is tough work. Just ask Joel Miller, the charming protagonist in HBO's TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's action-adventure video game, The Last of Us. Not only is Miller living in the wake of a mass infection (a Cordyceps fungal brain infection, to be exact), but the loss of his daughter, too — as well as the general trauma that comes with being chased around by fungus-covered zombies all the time. Plus, he's nearly deaf in one ear, and worse for wear in one knee. He's having a hell of a time.

But directors Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann have turned The Last of Us into one of the most enjoyable — and emotional — shows on television, which is a true feat for any video game adaptation. They've stayed true it while incorporating new characters and themes, as well as new gear — even if it's all based on what Joel wore in the game.

His ensemble is simple but reasonably rugged: a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket, a denim shirt beneath, broken in blue jeans — and boots, we sleuthed, by Irish Setter, a sub-line by Red Wing that sells hard-wearing hunting and work boots. Admittedly, the boots — Irish Setter's 10-inch Elk Tracker 861 — were the hardest to identify. There are very few close ups of Miller's feet — which, as The Shawshank Redemption once pointed out, kind of makes sense — and the parts of the boot that do show don't reveal much.

This semi-blurry still was the best look at Miller’s boots we could find. HBO

Our team did, however, see a few Irish Setter signatures: a leather lip at the heel, a circular logo at the rear, a bulbous toe, a ridged outsole and especially spaced-out eyelets. Plus, based on how his jeans fit, we approximated the boots's height, too: 10 inches. That narrowed our search down quite a bit, even if the newest model of the Irish Setter doesn't have the circular logo anymore. Instead, it's a debossed logo of an actual Irish Setter dog.

For now, we're almost certain these are Joel's boots, even if they're reasonably outdated. His are also a different color, and were hand-distressed for the show. Plus, it looks like he lost the included tongue cover. (He's been out on his own for two decades, folks.) But we reached out to costume director Cynthia Summers for confirmation, and will update this post whenever possible.