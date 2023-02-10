Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Google’s Immersive View feature has rolled out in 5 cities this week after its initial announcement in 2022. The feature uses AI to combine street view and aerial photography into a 3D format that creates a detailed perspective of the environment. Google has positioned the feature as a tool for trip planning allowing users to ascertain the weather, level of traffic, or how busy any given location is. Right now you can access this feature for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with more cities soon to be released including Amsterdam, Dublin and Venice.

Today we’re taking a look at a fandom-focused video game release, a pack designed for travelers and an East Coast-inspired shoe release. This is Today in Gear.

