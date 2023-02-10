Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Google’s Immersive View feature has rolled out in 5 cities this week after its initial announcement in 2022. The feature uses AI to combine street view and aerial photography into a 3D format that creates a detailed perspective of the environment. Google has positioned the feature as a tool for trip planning allowing users to ascertain the weather, level of traffic, or how busy any given location is. Right now you can access this feature for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with more cities soon to be released including Amsterdam, Dublin and Venice.
Today we’re taking a look at a fandom-focused video game release, a pack designed for travelers and an East Coast-inspired shoe release. This is Today in Gear.
Following their successful second partnership in 2021, Jimmy Gorecki’s JSP and Vault by Vans have come together for a third time to pay homage to their east coast roots. The “I Love My JSP” collection will be available for purchase starting on February 15th on standardissuetees.com. The collection will include 3 distinct silhouettes, each with a suede upper, nylon quarter panel and adorned with “I Love My JSP Vans”. This is an iconic partnership, rooted in true love of the culture behind the shoes and any skater or sneaker-head should be quick to snag a pair.
Inspired by the desert races of Dakar the new Ducati DesertX is a performance motorcycle designed for off-road adventures. 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, long-stroke suspension and generous ground clearance (250mm) allow the bike to withstand the toughest conditions. Enduro and Rally riding modes are dedicated to your off-road experience, and four other modes allow you to utilize the bike in other versatile ways. This is a true Ducati, technologically advanced, and built for sport, available now.
The much anticipated Hogwarts Legacy releases today for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The open world RPG brings the player into the wizarding world in the 1800s, removed from the familiar characters of the books and movies but within the landscape of the Hogwarts castle and surrounding lands. Gamers will create their own students to discover hidden secrets, fight mysterious forces, attend classes, and explore to their heart’s content. Despite pushback from fans who no longer wish to support the author behind the iconic series, the game has received rave reviews and is certain to fly off the shelves. Xbox 1 and PlayStation 4 users will have to wait for April, and Nintendo Switch players until July for their chance to play.
Eagle Creek has released a new line of travel packs made of 100% recycled fabrics and designed to meet the needs of any world traveler. The Ranger XE collection includes 3 backpacks (16L, 26L and 36L), a 7L crossbody and a 3L hip bag. All of the packs include a central locking point, have quick access pockets, breathable panels and a hydration sleeve, plus they’re compatible with Eagle Creek's trademarked Pack-It System. The resulting products are clearly purpose-built bags that any traveler could be proud to carry.
DJI's newest drone will take to the skies this March. The DJI Mini 2 SE is reported to have a 30-minute flying time, weigh 249 grams, shoot 2.7k video and 12MP still photos, and start at $369. When it launches, it will be a great entry point for the drone curious.