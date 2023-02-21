Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Add These Products To Your Wishlist
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Microsoft has finally made its 10-year contract with Nintendo official. Late last year the company initially announced it would bring Call of Duty to Nintendo if its Activision Blizzard acquisition went through. Under the new deal, Nintendo users will be granted the same CoD access Xbox fans have enjoyed for years. This means both parties will be able to access new features, content and gameplay on the same days – but this all remains contingent on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. At this point, the deal is still extremely uncertain, and the US Federal Trade Commission has even sued to block the takeover. As a result, fans will have to wait to see what happens, but who can really bear to block another win for Nintendo?
Today we’re taking a look at the latest CasiOak, the Cadillac 2024 XT4 and The James Brand’s newest fix blade. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Set to arrive this summer, the new 2024 XT4 already has fans excited. Boasting external mods like new 20-inch wheels, a revamped color palette and a completely reimagined fascia the new Cadillac also features plenty of internal upgrades. These include a Lyriq-inspired cabin equipped with a 33-inch curved display (in 9K resolution) plus full Google integration. As a result, fans can quickly access Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play as well as a new 5G Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Jordan Brand has finally released new images of its first signature shoe with Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Billed as the lightest shoe in the brand’s current lineup, the ‘Tatum 1’ has been years in the making, with Tatum having first signed with the Jordan Brand back in 2019. Now, the new shoe pays homage to his childhood with four colorways entitled ‘Zoo,’ ‘St. Louis,’ ‘Barbershop’ and ‘Pink Lemonade.’ Announced as Tatum rounds out his MVP candidacy, the shoe will officially launch on Friday, April 7.
Meet Casio’s next full metal G-Shock: the GM-B2100GD-9A. The new model boasts a ‘luxe full-metal construction’ made with stainless steel coated in yellow gold ion plating. Equipped with all your favorite G-Shock features like shock resistance, Tough Solar charging, 200M of water resistance and Bluetooth connectivity; the new G-Shock comes equipped with 18 months of battery life in power save mode. While an official US launch date is yet to be announced, fans can find everything they need to know about the watch at the link below.
18 East and Portland’s Earth\Studies have teamed up to launch a limited capsule of workwear and outdoor styles. The new collection centers around handwoven fabrics, with pieces retailing from $45 - $250. The ultra-cozy Ocras Crew ($175) is a clear standout, with each piece carefully cut from undyed organic cotton shearling. The shirt features a handwoven ‘foraging pocket’ which is equipped with a handy cinch closure.
Meet the brand’s newest fixed-blade: The Abbey ($69). Originally designed for carefully slicing through vinyl LP jackets, the powerful little knife is made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel and traditionally features a black or rosewood handle. That said, for those looking to live life on the edge, you can also opt for a ‘Mystery Vinyl’ handle. With no two handles coming out the same, each mystery vinyl handle is made from one-of-a-kind repurposed vinyl records to ensure a sharp design every single time.