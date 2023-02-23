Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Fan favorite adidas has unveiled a wave of new Major League Soccer kits for the 2023 season. With revamped jerseys for everyone from the LA Galaxy to the Philadelphia Union, there’s a little merch for everyone. Interesting standouts include the new Seattle Sounders FC ‘Community jersey’ which pays homage to Bruce Lee, and the New York Red Bulls kit, where the team tapped luxury sports designer Daniel Patrick to draw in a little streetwear-inspiration. Meanwhile, the Minnesota United FC jersey pulled tones from the aurora borealis and the Colorado Rapids’ ‘New Day kit’ was created to boost mental health awareness and promote relevant initiatives throughout the season.
Looking for a sleek, safe alternative to a roaring open fire? Meet the Dome - Ground Low ($1,995). Designed by Le Feu and made in Denmark, this simple – lightweight – portable fireplace will keep you just as cozy in your living room as it will on a roof terrace. It features a ceramic fiber burner which runs on bioethanol and comes equipped with Safeburn Technology (so even if you turn the burner upside down, it won’t spill). As it stands, Le Feu is Scandinavia’s best-selling bio fireplace – and we can see why.
Real gear-heads have probably heard of Definitive Technology. The California-based audio company has spent the last 30 years releasing high-performance speakers, and now, they’re ready to launch the new Dymension series. The nine-speaker lineup features everything from two flagship towers, the powerful DM80 ($2,400 each) down to the wall-mounted DM95 ($799 a pair). Built for ‘room-filling cinematic sound,’ fans can learn more about the full kit at the link below.
While the two brands originally joined forces to release the popular Gibson 3-Eye derby, now, they’ve got a hardy boot in mind. Releasing today at 11 a.m. ET, the new ‘Jungle Boots’ are made with a blend of black leather and olive canvas and come equipped with thick rope laces. Durable, Goodyear-welted black lug soles ensure a comfortable trek in any direction, while the overall feel harkens back to Solovair’s military heritage.
How do you create more technical gear? Hone in on the materials. That’s exactly what lululemon did with their recent SenseKnit collection, which centers around a new, highly technical performance fabric. The new men’s Running Jacket ($248) is one clear standout, and offers breathable, thermal comfort, plus integrated stowable mitts and a cinchable hood. Meanwhile, the sweat-wicking, quick-drying women’s High-Rise Running Short ($148) offers the comfort of bike shorts flanked by water-repellent outer panels.